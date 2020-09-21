The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
IDF's Border Defense Array school trains thousands of troops each year

The school started out with 70 instructors, by next year it will have 150

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 15:39
Defense Ministry begins construction of smart-fence along Gaza border.
Defense Ministry begins construction of smart-fence along Gaza border.
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Three years after the IDF’s Border Defense Array was established, the force has grown exponentially with thousands of troops going through intensive training on advanced systems at the array’s school near Eilat.
The number of courses and instructors have increased almost threefold and according to Maj. Naama Dill-Saat, the Head of professional training of the Border Defense Force School, the numbers are still going up.
“Two years ago there 70 instructors, right now we have 110 and in November there will be another 40” to make 150 instructors, she said. In addition, there has been an increase in non-commissioned officers and new weapons and surveillance courses “because of the increased need for the school.”
The IDF formed the Border Defense Force in 2017, bringing all units who defended the country’s borders under one roof and creating a new speckled, yellow, green and brown berets for the troops.
It includes the older combat intelligence collection corps, Bedouin scouting units as well as troops from the army’s four mixed-gender battalions and the teams of female soldiers who monitor video surveillance along Israel’s border and in the West Bank.
With the mixed-gender border defense battalions, the IDF has in recent years increased the recruitment of women to combat units with a record-breaking 1,000 women inducted into combat units last summer, the most to do so in the country’s history.
According to the army, 80% stating that joining the mixed-gender units were their highest preference when they enlisted.
From north to south, the troops trained at the school are active on all of Israel’s fronts. During routine times they gather intelligence on enemies like Hezbollah and Hamas as well as conducting security surveillance in the West Bank.
The troops trained at the school are stationed permanently in their areas and know the territory best, including the enemies threatening Israel.
They are also essential in thwarting terror attacks, such as the recent incidents along the border with Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.
According to Dill-Saat, three weeks ago when IDF troops on patrol along the Lebanese border were fired upon by Hezbollah snipers, the snipers actually targeted the observation system, not the soldiers.
The fact that the system was not on the troops, she said, is what prevented any injury to them.
“Hezbollah actually fired on the system, not the soldiers,” she told The Jerusalem Post.
While she could not go into detail on the system, the IDF has installed the multi-sensory MARS surveillance system in a large number of surveillance rooms. The next-generation thermal imager operates using un-cooled sensor technology and combines a laser range-finder, GPS, compass, day channel, and recording system.  
But the MARS system is just one of many advanced systems used by the Border Defense Array to guard the country’s borders. The school, which is also used as a training center for surveillance drones also trains troops on simulators for reconnaissance systems as well as automated vehicles and more.
“We are always looking at new technology,” Dill-Saat said, adding that the IDF is receiving many new systems and weaponry such as drones, observation balloons as well as robotic and automated which prevents the enemy from identifying soldiers “so troops won’t get injured.”
One such system received by the school last month was a new armored Hummer with a machine gun on the roof which does not need to have a soldier outside the vehicle in order to be operated.
“While we are training the troops for border defense, this technology can also be used behind enemy lines during wartime,” she said.


