IDF's Kochavi to Knesset: Coronavirus won't stop IDF from war readiness

The IDF will be ready for all eventualities of war regardless of the unique challenges posed by the coronavirus, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi said on Tuesday in his first public appearance to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.Though Kochavi is closing in on two years in office, during most of his tenure, the Knesset was not in session due to three rounds of elections. Kochavi said, “Our job is to strengthen deterrence, to defend on all fronts and dimensions, to strike the enemy as much as we can.”He said the IDF needs “to prepare and be ready for war in order to win decisively in war, while at the same time to maintain ourselves as an organization with values and which sets an example.”The IDF chief stated, “The IDF is focused on this, and we mean to continue to do this despite all of the challenges – budgetary, social, the challenges of corona. We do not have the privilege to take liberties. We need an army which is trained and ready in all circumstances.”Committee Chairman Zvi Hauser responded, “You are leading the IDF in one of the most challenging periods that there have been.”He said that the IDF currently must achieve greater deterrence and a greater level of deadliness so that it can “win in the moment of truth.” Hauser stressed that the Knesset’s role was to perform oversight to make sure that Kochavi and the government executive branch do all they can to achieve these goals.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}The committee chairman said he sympathized with the challenges that Kochavi must endure during corona and a period of unprecedented political instability, adding it was unacceptable that the Knesset has not passed a budget for the IDF for nearly three years.