IDF's second pilot to integrate women into Armored Corps to begin

Decision on the program is expected by mid-2022

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
NOVEMBER 23, 2020 15:56
Women from a mixed IDF Combat Unit pose during a training exercise (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
Women from a mixed IDF Combat Unit pose during a training exercise
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
Close to a year after the military announced that the pilot program of integrating women in the Armored Corps would be extended, the next round is set to begin on Tuesday.
The IDF announced in June 2018 that the military had successfully completed a pilot program to train women on tanks, with two-thirds of the women who started the program finished, including four who became tank commanders.  
But in April 2019, the military announced that despite the successful pilot program, women would not be able to serve in the Armored Corps. The military changed direction last year, shortly before Israel’s Supreme Court was set to examine two petitions against the military for their decision to bar women from the armored corps.
Last year, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi decided following in-depth discussions with officers from general staff and other senior Armored Corps officers that while the pilot showed the real potential for women in the armored corps, there were also several gaps, including the difficulty of loading shells.
In the next stage of the pilot program, which is set to last 18 months and will be at least twice the size of the previous one. The female cadets will first go through two weeks of basic training after which they will begin a 4-month training period with troops from the Karkal Battalion.
The second part of their training will see them specializing in operating the tank and operational missions. They will be trained by commanders from the Border Defense Array who have undergone specialized training in the Armored Corps.
The military has also increased the height (1.65 meters) and weight (60 kg.) requirements of women who want to take part and has expanded the time that women will be deployed to carry out operational missions along the borders with Egypt and Jordan.
The training will be done at the Shizafon military base in southern Israel, and the operational activities will be deployed under the 80th Edom Division.
"We are determined, to provide them with the best training that will not compromise on our standards,” said the commander of the Border Defense Array Brig.-Gen. Amit Yamin, adding that the training scenarios have been adapted to the mission of border defense while individual indices of those in the armored corps have remained the same.
Once they have become familiar with operating tanks and become familiar with the role of infantry fighting, they will be stationed with the Paran Brigade where they will be deployed to protect the country’s southern borders.
"It is precisely along the borders we need integrated protection," Yamin continued, adding that "we need multidimensionality on an ongoing basis - infantry, armor, and reconnaissance capabilities. This combination is necessary and has been bringing results in the field for years. "
At the end of the training period and operational activities, another assessment will be held and a final decision will be made whether or not to continue some time in mid-2022, towards the end of Kochavi’s term.
The IDF has always held that should the pilot be deemed successful, there would be no mixed-gender tank crews, and female tank crews will not be part of battalions that would operate in enemy territory; they would instead only be deployed to the borders.
The initial push for integrating women into the Armored Corps and the pilot program was ordered by former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, but it was only under Kochavi that the program began.
According to the military, the decision to freeze the project was taken based on a situational assessment of the Ground Forces, which found that the next stage of the pilot program “would require significantly more manpower and resources to undertake” and that it was decided instead to strengthen other existing coed combat units.
The decision to stop the program was appealed by two of the women who completed the pilot, Osnat Levi and Noga Shina, along with Afik Shema, one of the officers who accompanied their training.


