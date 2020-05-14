The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IFCJ had immediate, life-saving impact in Israel during coronavirus crisis

“Thanks to The Fellowship, we can do things we never dreamed of.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 14, 2020 20:02
Alon Davidi with Fellowship founder, Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein z”l, at the Sderot Conference for Society and Fellowship in 2014 (photo credit: EDI ISRAEL)
Alon Davidi with Fellowship founder, Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein z”l, at the Sderot Conference for Society and Fellowship in 2014
(photo credit: EDI ISRAEL)
Tami Bar Sheshet, chairperson of the Organization of Welfare Managers in the Local Authorities in Israel, says she speaks for a broad range of Israelis when she praises The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) for their extraordinary response during the unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus crisis.
“Because of The Fellowship’s assistance and flexibility, in both ordinary and extraordinary times, we are able to reach and assist the elderly who are locked inside their homes. We help them with food, as well as alleviating their loneliness with phone calls from The Fellowship's volunteers,” she said. “Thanks to The Fellowship, we can do things we never dreamed of.”
For more than 36 years, The Fellowship has been on the forefront of providing humanitarian assistance to Israel. From securing Israel’s border towns, to assisting vulnerable elderly and Holocaust survivors, to helping IDF soldiers, The Fellowship’s work touches all aspects of Israeli life. 
When the coronavirus crisis sent Israeli society reeling, The Fellowship sprang into action. Through its extensive and well-established network of staff and volunteers, as well as its well-established relationships with Israeli government agencies and other NGOs the Fellowship was uniquely positioned to offer help where it is most needed. This was especially important at a time when so many funding agencies around the world who support Israel had to be focused on their local needs during this crisis
“What sets the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews apart,” says its Director-General, Gad Ben-Ari, “is the ability to act quickly and flexibly with a minimum of bureaucracy. Currently, we’re all in a state of crisis management, and the needs are constantly changing, but The Fellowship is able to provide solutions to new needs as well.” 
Alon Davidi, mayor of Sderot, offers thanks to The Fellowship for providing these solutions to his people: “We are the city that leads in helping the elderly,” says Davidi. “The Fellowship helps us achieve this goal, whether it’s providing food, medicine, suitable equipment for winter heating or summer cooling, activities to alleviate loneliness, and more.” The mayor says he is especially grateful that The Fellowship was able to continue this much-needed work during the coronavirus crisis—a time when aid from other sources was no longer available.
Sienna Rappoport, a U.S.-born and raised lone soldier in the Israel Defense Force (Credit: IDF Spokesman)Sienna Rappoport, a U.S.-born and raised lone soldier in the Israel Defense Force (Credit: IDF Spokesman)
Israel’s fighting men and women of the IDF are likewise singing The Fellowship’s praises. During the coronavirus crisis, when most soldiers have been stationed on their bases for an extended period, The Fellowship Vehicle, which regularly visits IDF bases and outposts, has distributed free refreshments, cellphone chargers, and other items that cannot be readily obtained by soldiers. But the aid doesn’t stop there. “I live in central Israel in a rental apartment with two roommates,” says Sienna Rappoport, a US-born and raised lone soldier serving in the IDF. “There’s no one to take care of you when you return home from the base for Shabbat.
“After I told my Service Conditions Officer that we had no washing machine, I found out that The Fellowship helps lone soldiers and we got a washing machine for the apartment. And on Passover we received a special gift – a gift voucher that allowed us to prepare more festively for the holiday.”
Even though the medical crisis in Israel due to the coronavirus seems to be stabilizing for now, the economic and social impact has been devastating and will require months, if not years, of recovery effort, according to most experts.
“What always guides us, and is also important to our donors, is to look for ways to help strengthen Israel's resilience and build bridges between Christians and Jews,” says Gad Ben-Ari. “We have always been there for Israel, and we will always be there for Israel in the future.”


Tags yechiel eckstein Coronavirus IFCJ
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel may soon have a government. Let's hope it does the right thing By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach American pressure to close the depraved China wet markets By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gil Troy Gantz’s moral test: Denounce Netanyahu’s attack on the prosecution By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader In partisan mudslinging, it is women who lose By EMILY SCHRADER
Elie Podeh Seven reasons for not annexing West Bank territories By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
2 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
3 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
4 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by