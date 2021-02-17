IKEA to reopen on Sunday as COVID-19 restrictions ease

All IKEA branches in Israel are expected to open on Sunday as COVID-19 restrictions ease, though restaurants and play corners for children will stay closed, Ynet reported.
IKEA stores in Tel Aviv, Eshtaol, Beersheba, Rishon Lezion and Haifa’s bayside suburbs will operate under the Green Badge health guidelines as shopping centers reopen across the country.The 50% discount IKEA for online shopping had been canceled, and now those ordering a delivery online will pay the full price. The cost of the delivery is the same no matter the size or bulk of the items requested.
The Rishon Lezion IKEA was fined NIS 5,000 for violating the health regulations and opening in December. The chain claimed it opened in a limited format according to the regulations at the time.
It also attempted to claim they could only sell essential items, but this was rejected.
