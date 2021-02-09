‘Immediate solution’ needed to reopen schools, says leading rabbi

The rabbi notably did not confine his demand to the ultra-Orthodox sector, but spoke generally about all Israeli school children, possibly an effort to garner wider support for a return to school from the Israeli public which is anxious for such a step.

Schools have been closed for over a month since the country went into lockdown at the beginning of January. Kanievsky, 93, consented to not call publicly for ultra-Orthodox schools to remain open “for several days” but the ongoing closure is now testing the senior rabbi’s patience.

“It is stated in the Talmud that boredom and inactivity bring about sin, and millions of children in Israel have been at home for a year already and face spiritual and psychological danger, and an immediate solution must be found to return them to their studies as quickly as possible, while observing the regulations and health requirements,” read a statement put out by a spokesman for Kanievsky.

The style of the comment is however not typical of the rabbis extremely terse form of communication.

The spokesman also cited “close associates of the rabbi” who noted that “government officials” had told the rabbi that the school closure would last only a few days and that over a month has now passed since that time.

Before the nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Kanievsky’s grandson and aide Yanki Kanievsky to request that the rabbi not give permission to ultra-Orthodox schools to remain open.

Kanievsky reluctantly agreed, having permitted schools to remain open during the second lockdown in September and October last year.

The rabbi believes that Torah study, the primary topic in ultra-Orthodox schools, brings about metaphysical protection to the Jewish people and that ceasing Torah studies is spiritually and physically harmful for the nation.

Kanievsky and other leading ultra-Orthodox rabbis are also concerned that long term closure of schools will lead youth in the sector to delinquency and a reduction in their religious observance.