The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

In first, court bans staff without COVID test, vaccine from school

The court stressed that the right to life is a "fundamental right of a higher level - the most fundamental right, on which all rights are based."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MARCH 21, 2021 12:00
Schools reopen after third national coronavirus lockdown, Feb. 11, 2020 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Schools reopen after third national coronavirus lockdown, Feb. 11, 2020
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
The Tel Aviv Labor Court decided on Sunday that the Kochav Yair-Tzur Yigal local council could ban an assistant from a school if she did not agree to undergo a coronavirus test or receive the vaccination against the virus.
The decision was made after an assistant at a school in the municipality filed a complaint to the court against the council's policy to ban staff who didn't undergo coronavirus tests every seven days or receive COVID vaccinations.
Justice Meirav Kleiman stated in the decision that the court does not believe that "the applicant's apparent rights outweigh the respondent's right and duty to care for the welfare of their students, educational staff and students' parents and in our opinion, the balance of convenience clearly leans, at this time, to the side of the respondent who believes in the safety of all who come through its gates - working and non-working - children and adults."
The court stressed that it is not requiring and was not asked to require the applicant to be vaccinated against her will. The court also agreed that the requirement to undergo a test against the applicant's will did impact her fundamental right to bodily autonomy, however, the court stressed that the life and health of the students, their parents and the school's staff wins out, as the "superiority and importance" of the rights to life and health are "undisputed."
The court added that it did not agree with the claim that there was "no legal source" for the council's requirement to care for the interests of the students, parents and staff or to require a coronavirus test, as the council, as the owner of the school, has the duty to ensure the safety of its employees and the students and their parents.
The decision stressed that the right to life is a "fundamental right of a higher level - the most fundamental right, on which all rights are based," and that the fundamental right to dignity and privacy is on a lower level.
"This is a welcome precedent that will affect the entire education system and the entire Israeli economy," said Naama Shabtay Bahar, the attorney representing the local council, in response to the decision. "The Labor Court very wisely struck the right balance between the rights of workers and the public good as a whole. Each employee may decide on his body and right to be vaccinated or not. But every employee must also bear responsibility for his decision. Of course, the responsibility should not be placed on employers, whose whole purpose is to protect their employees and the general public that comes to the gates of the workplace."
"We are sorry that the court decided to accept the position of the local council, despite the fact that it was a decision made without authority and in violation of the law," read a response to the decision by the assistant. "Beyond that, we will study the decision of the court, and consider appealing to the national court soon."


Tags court Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel should be involved in discussions over a new Iran deal

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI

Why fake news is a major danger for healthy public discourse

 By LIAT COLLINS
Eitan Dangot 311

Failure to stop Iran's terror support might lead to Israel-Hezbollah war

 By EITAN DANGOT

Most Read

1

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by