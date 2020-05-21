The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

In HBO’s new documentary, Natalie Wood’s family fights back

Co-produced by Wood’s daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner, it tenderly chronicles the effect her mother’s death had on her family and on the public.

By LORRAINE ALI  
MAY 21, 2020 15:03
NATALIE WOOD and her daughter Courtney Wagner in 1975. The photograph is featured in ‘Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind.’ (photo credit: HBO/TNS)
NATALIE WOOD and her daughter Courtney Wagner in 1975. The photograph is featured in ‘Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind.’
(photo credit: HBO/TNS)
In HBO’s documentary film Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind, Robert Wagner is asked multiple questions about that terrible night in 1981 when Wood, his wife, drowned off Catalina Island after an evening of drinking on their yacht with actor Christopher Walken.
Wagner, now 90, wearily goes through the details of a tragedy that’s defined his public image for nearly 40 years. Though Wood’s death was originally ruled an accident, conjecture about it has consistently sold tabloids, books and true crime productions. What Remains Behind is not part of that machine.
Co-produced by Wood’s daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner, it tenderly chronicles the effect her mother’s death had on her family and on the public by emphasizing how much she meant to all of them in life. Far from a true crime Hollywood whodunit, the big bombshells in this film are emotional.
After Robert Wagner recounts that terrible night, he’s asked if he’s ever gone back to Catalina, which is also where the couple spent their honeymoon.
“No, I never have gone back to the island,” he says, tears in his eyes, voice cracking. “I see it once in a while. You know how sometimes it’s so clear you can see it? Or when I’m taking off from LAX and they turn to the south, and you fly by the island. I look down at the isthmus and think all of the great times we had there. It’s just so ironic [it ended the way it did].”
It’s also heartbreaking.
Gregson Wagner, who was just 11 when her mom died, introduces the film as her personal journey to redefine Wood’s legacy outside her sensationalized death and to confront the suspicion surrounding her stepfather. The documentary, which she co-produced with Manoah Bowman and the film’s director, Laurent Bouzereau, is scattered but compelling, a fresh narrative about Wood’s legacy. (Gregson Wagner and Bowman co-wrote the 2016 book Natalie Wood: Reflections on a Legendary Life; Gregson Wagner also has a new memoir out, More Than Love: An Intimate Portrait of My Mother, Natalie Wood.)
Gregson Wagner shows her mother as a devoted parent, a loving wife to Wagner, a mid-century woman who learned that having it all meant compromising everything when she was torn between family and career. Never-before-shared home and professional footage, Wood’s own letters and a who’s who of bygone Hollywood, interviewed by Gregson Wagner, make the case. Among those who participated: Robert Redford, Mia Farrow, Elliott Gould, Jill St. John and Wood’s ex-husband, director Richard Gregson, who died in August.
IS IT the definitive documentary on the actress? No. A comprehensive look at Wood’s life is tricky business given how many aspects there are to explore.
She was a child actor in films such as Miracle on 34th Street and a teen love interest in 1955’s Rebel Without a Cause; she dominated the 1961 box office with Splendor in the Grass and West Side Story. She played opposite Steve McQueen (Love With the Proper Stranger); Frank Sinatra (Kings Go Forth) and Redford (Inside Daisy Clover, This Property Is Condemned). She dated Sinatra, Michael Caine and David Niven Jr. She was married to Wagner – twice. The second time stuck, and the members of the blended family they formed appear in What Remains Behind.
Together, they paint a picture of strong kinship, despite the pressures of fame, speak of Wagner with compassion and trust, and recount the difficulties of growing up under the tabloid spotlight. Photographers were hanging in a tree at Wood’s funeral, hiding in the bushes at gatherings to mourn her memory.
Clearly, the goal of this documentary isn’t to solve the mystery of her death or to ascertain whether there was foul play. It’s still unclear how Wood ended up in the water and why her body was found floating in the shallows. Walken, one of the last men she played opposite on-screen (Brainstorm), was one of four people on the boat the night Wood died.
Gregson Wagner asks her step-dad about that night. He says they’d all been drinking on shore at dinner, then drank more on their boat. Wagner argued with Walken. When he finally went to bed, Wood wasn’t there; she and the dingy were gone.
“That night’s gone through my mind so many times,” he says, crying. “You can imagine. And I... Chris was there. He, by the way, is a very stand-up guy. A true gentleman.”
Wagner says he doesn’t know exactly what happened, which of course will never be enough to satisfy the appetite for salacious celebrity crime or quash the idea that he had a hand in Wood’s undoing. Casting doubt on him has been a lucrative business.
The film does, however, offer another way to look at the great Natalie Wood. She was a larger-than-life success story, a commanding actress, a part of Hollywood when it was glamorous. She was also a mother who was torn from her kids too soon. This film is a love letter from one of those kids. (Los Angeles Times)


Tags culture television celebrity
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ending security arrangements will harm the PA as much as Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman 7 steps for the new Israeli government to take in the international arena By ASHER FREDMAN
Amotz Asa-El Good morning, Lebanon! A look back at Israel's military retreat By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus dating demands everyone become a matchmaker By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by