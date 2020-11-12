In shadow of COVID-19, 77% of new pharmacists in 2019 are women

Approximately 77% of Israeli pharmacists newly registered in 2019 are women, according to new data released Wednesday by the Israel Pharmacy Association. The release of the data came following Pharmacists' Day in Israel, celebrating the thousands of pharmacists currently at the forefront in the fight against coronavirus. Dr. Alina Amitai, chairman of the Israel Pharmacy Association, praised the professionalism of the pharmacists, saying "In the past year, pharmacists in the State of Israel and around the world have been at the forefront of the struggle against coronavirus, along with other medical staff."National Pharmacist Day is an opportunity to thank each and every one of them. There are people who dedicate their lives to this. The pharmacy industry consists of dedicated and talented people, who dedicate their lives to caring for people, with great professionalism and love for the field. I call on the people of Israel to compliment pharmacists in the coming days, say a good word when you meet them and remember they are here for you all year, for treatment, advice and medical help. "Additional data from the association revealed that female pharmacists make up about two-thirds (61%) of all license holders, a stable percentage in the last decade.
