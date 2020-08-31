Rivlin: We start a different kind of school year this extraordinary year

The year that begins today is not just another year. We always begin the school year with a sense of great joy and special expectation, but this time we approach it with a sense of fear that is greater than normal. We are beginning the year a little differently this time. Since my first year as president, Israel’s boys and girls have been the apple of my eye and today, the first day of school, has been a festive day in my schedule as president.Today is the last first day of school I will have as president, this year with the children of Beit Shemesh. Eyes will brim with tears at the sight of lines of pupils waving flags and wearing bright school uniform shirts, with a feeling of promise in the air. Everything as it is every year, but also so very different. The year 5781 begins as we deal with the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought with it challenges and changes to our lives we have not experienced before. Because of corona, we did not have the long summer break and the moment it provides to catch our breath. Not you – dear parents, not you – beloved children, and not you – our wonderful teachers.You, who guide and form the next generation.You, the backbone of our society.You, who give stability to our children in this time of anxiety and uncertainty.At a time when we need solid values and emotional foundations, your close and constant presence since the outbreak of the disease and over the following months, at home and from a distance, helps students to maintain the routine of learning and to build the skills and capabilities that they will need in the future. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });This is an extraordinary challenge, but I am sure that we are equal to it, thanks to you.This morning, more than ever, is the time to thank you for your presence and your tolerance. For your flexibility and boundless creativity. For fighting to create a normality and routine in these abnormal days. Thank you for embarking on this mission to lead our future generation with sensitivity, professionalism and by setting a personal example.This period has proved to us how deeply our lives are interwoven, and how much strength and support we can give to each other when times are tough. Our future depends on our ability to see beyond ourselves and to deal responsibly and with tolerance for those around us, in a true sense of mutual responsibility.I have no doubt in my heart that just as we have gotten through the difficulties of the last year together, together we will build a good new year.The writer is president of the State of Israel.