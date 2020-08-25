Incendiary balloon detonates in Netivot, no injuries reported

After a preliminary investigation, police concluded that the object was an explosive device that detached itself from a balloon. Police received reports of a balloon with an unidentified object attached landing near a group of children who were playing outside.

When bomb squad arrived at the scene, the area was sealed off by the police, allowing the them to inspect the remains of the exploded object.

No casualties were reported.

Given the increasing number of similar events in recent weeks, the police stress that if an identified object is spotted it must not be touched. Instead, anyone who sees the object should call the police and keep a distance from it.

