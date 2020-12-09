The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Increased ridership may be allowed soon on public transportation

“We don’t see a high rate of infection on public transport; we may allow a ridership increase.”

By HANNAH BROWN  
DECEMBER 9, 2020 14:18
PEOPLE TRAVEL on a bus in Jerusalem this week. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
PEOPLE TRAVEL on a bus in Jerusalem this week.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The State Audit Committee, chaired by MK Ofer Shelah, discussed the issue of regulating the crowded public transportation system on Wednesday, in view of the restrictions due to the coronavirus that have limited the number of passengers and concluded that it may be possible to allow an increase in ridership soon.
At the hearing, the deputy director general of the Health Ministry, Prof. Itamar Grotto, said, “We don’t see a high rate of infection on public transport; we may allow a ridership increase.”
He added that despite the planned measures for additional restrictions in light of the rising morbidity, there will not be major changes in the issues affecting the public transportation system, as long as the Health Ministry continues to ensure that all passengers wear masks.
During the discussion, many claims were made by the representatives of public organizations that the reduction in service and cancellation of lines during the pandemic caused severe harm to the passengers who inevitably switched to private car travel because there was no other transportation solution. MK Iman Yassin Khatib told the committee that many lines that operated in Arab localities before the coronavirus pandemic had not yet returned to service.
Shelah said, ”When you attend the hearings and hear about the hardships, you understand why the State Comptroller had to write a special report on public transportation. These are shortcomings and problems that existed before the corona. . . [and] these are the effects of the no less than criminal neglect of public transport in every category: buses, trains, light rail . . .The only bright spot that came up in the discussion is that the current situation of the corona allows companies to do more infrastructure work than has been done for a long time. Here at the committee, I will continue to monitor and see how all the closed lines will operate again soon, and make sure that those who choose public transportation can do so and it will be for the best."
Many passengers  have reported long waits because of service reductions and some have reported that intercity buses, notably the lines that run between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, have been as crowded as ever, in spite of the restrictions.
Said one daily rider, "They don't let you on the seat right behind the driver, but otherwise people push right in, unless there are police around." He did note that passengers generally wear masks and that when people remove their masks, to speak on the phone or eat, other passengers instruct them to put the masks back on.
Jerusalem Post staff contributed to this report


Tags Israel health public transportation Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Beitar Jerusalem, the unlikely symbol of Israeli-Arab unity By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joint List changes signal chance for unity in Israeli politics - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
sneh aj 224.88 Joe Biden, Congress will face turbulent, combustible Middle East - opinion By EPHRAIM SNEH
David May It's time to stop the Palestinian sports boycott of Israel - opinion By DAVID MAY
Susan Hattis Rolef 'Yes Netanyahu,' 'No Netanyahu' will dominate Israel's elections - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
4 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
5 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by