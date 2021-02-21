The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Independent cities forum defies COVID restrictions, to open grades 7-10

The forum published an outline for reopening schools two weeks before the Health Ministry's reopening guidelines stipulate.

By ELIAV BATITO/MAARIV ONLINE  
FEBRUARY 21, 2021 20:34
Back to school amid a pandemic (photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
Back to school amid a pandemic
(photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
The "Forum of 15 Independent Cities" announced on Sunday that starting this Wednesday, all 15 of the forum's municipalities will begin allowing schoolchildren from grades 7-10, who have largely remained home during the past year, to partially return to school activities, including students in major cities such as Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Beersheba.
This, despite the Health Ministry's guidelines, which stated last week that the date of reopening of studies in these classrooms will not be pushed up due to fears of an increase in coronavirus morbidity.
The forum said in a statement that "in light of the fact that the Coronavirus Cabinet has determined that the return of seventh to tenth grade students to school activities will not take place before March 9, and in light of the prolonged absence of these students from schools, and the severe pedagogical, social and psychological impact on them, mayors who are members of the Forum met for an emergency consultation on the subject, at the end of which it was decided that starting on Wednesday, February 24, the forum's municipalities will allow school principals to return 7th to 10th grade students to school activities."
The member cities of the forum are Ashdod, Beersheba, Givatayim, Herzliya, Hadera, Holon, Haifa, Kfar Saba, Netanya, Petah Tikva, Rishon Lezion, Rehovot, Ramat Gan, Ra'anana and Tel Aviv-Yafo and they will allow school principals discretion on whether to return the children to their studies, subject to immunization rates among teaching staff as well as the city itself.
According to the outline published by the forum, seventh to tenth grade students will come to school at least twice a week for four hours each day, or three times a week for three hours at a time. 
There is no obligation to teach all the subjects in school and some of the subjects will continue to be taught remotely. In addition, they will allow schools to teach in shifts and it will also be possible to combine classroom learning with learning in extracurricular spaces.
The outline further stipulates that the manner of resumption of schooling will be done at the discretion of the principal and in consultation with the municipality, and with reference to the scope of vaccinations among teaching staff, the general scope of immunization in neighborhoods where students reside, school size and number of students. 
The forum stressed that the outline was voluntary, and being suggested as an alternative for the safe reopening of schools in areas with low infection rates, not as a mandate to act against government regulations.
"The mayors and municipalities of the 15th Forum undertake to provide the principals and the teaching staff with the full support required to operate this outline," the letter reads.
"We hope that other local authorities where studies are held for first- and sixth- and eleventh-twelfth-grade students will join this outline, and we believe that the government and the Corona Cabinet should also join it."

Translated by Idan Zonshine.


Tags education school city Health Ministry Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Live Updates Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to be struck by ecological disaster to take action

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Parashat Terumah: Making space

 By DAVID WOLPE
Hillel Fuld

Hillel's Tech Corner: accessiBe: The web made accessible

 By HILLEL FULD

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Coronavirus in Israel: Who's responsible for beating the pandemic?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by