Elite Israeli doctors help fight coronavirus in India

India and Israel are teaming up to test new, cutting edge technology related to the coronavirus.For the sake of this venture, the Defense and Foreign ministries are working alongside Israeli Ambassador to India Dr. Ron Malka, to test a variety of technologies on the thousands of Indian citizens suspected of having contracted COVID-19. The data collected by the tests will be analyzed over a 10-day period by Dr. Nati Keller, Sheba Medical Center's senior clinical microbiologist.The announcement comes as India, the largest country in the world after China, experiences a severe outbreak of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with over 1.5 million people currently being infected.The partnership allows India to use Israeli technology to speed up identification and treatment of COVID-19.