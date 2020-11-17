India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test in ‘very last stage’

A 30-second coronavirus detection test being developed by India and Israel is back in the country and being calibrated by the Israeli team, after testing was completed in India, according to a source at the Indian Embassy in Israel.He said that when the calibration efforts are complete, an announcement will be made and the tests mass produced. He said the calibration process was meant to set “technical parameters to improve efficiency.” “This is the very last stage,” he said, though he would not elaborate.The Defense Ministry refused to make any official comment on the status of the tests. A spokesperson said, “Once I have concrete results, I’ll be happy to provide more info about it” and “It could be a game-changer.”In October, Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka told the Indian new agency PTI that the test should be ready in “a matter of days” and that “all thresholds have been passed.”He added that, “It will be good news for the entire world.”Recall, Israel sent a senior-level delegation from the country’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development to India in July to develop the new and rapid coronavirus tests in cooperation with their Indian counterparts, while treating Indian patients with coronavirus.
The group focused on four technologies: sound waves, breathalyzers based on terahertz waves, isothermic identification and checking polyamino acids.Tests were conducted on a large number of samples in India. All of the tests and the data about them are now being reviewed by Israel.Malka said that India would likely serve as the manufacturing headquarters for this rapid test.