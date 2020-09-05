The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Indian-American physicians call for US-Israel-India dialogue on COVID-19

Noting the difficult situation for all three countries, the panel recommended collaboration and sharing of knowledge and expertise to find better solutions.

By CODY LEVINE  
SEPTEMBER 5, 2020 08:29
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) has suggested a health dialogue between India, Israel and the United States on ways to fight the spread of coronavirus and for the development of an efficient quality healthcare system, according to Indian-American news outlet The American Bazaar on Wednesday.
The dialogue suggested by AAPI would include Israeli physicians from hospitals in the country, and would focus on how they have been coping with the crisis while continuing to provide healthcare services. 
Speaking at a virtual panel discussion called “Can 30 seconds save the world? Israeli-Indian cooperation to develop a rapid test for Covid-19,” AAPI president Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda proposed the dialogue as a means for increasing India-Israel-US cooperation in the realm of healthcare.
Noting the difficult situation for all three countries, the panel recommended collaboration and sharing of knowledge and expertise to find better solutions to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The panel was held in coordination with the Indian and Israeli Consulates in New York, American Jewish Committee, AAPI, Parikh Media Worldwide, ITV Gold and the Hindu-Jewish Coalition.
“AAPI members are putting their best efforts to help our patients, especially those impacted by COVID,” he said noting, “Several of our physicians have been affected in this pandemic,” said Dr. Jonnalagadda, who provided a brief on the activities of AAPI as well as several India-US initiatives on coronavirus. 
“We are continuing our efforts to make AAPI a more dynamic and  vibrant organization playing a meaningful and relevant part in advocating health policies and practices that best serve the interests of all patients  and  promoting the  physician’s role as the leaders of the team based health care delivery,” Dr. Jonnalagadda added. 
 


