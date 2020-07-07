Inside the trend of Israeli athletes making their way to US colleges





In recent years there has been an influx of Israeli-born and trained athletes who take their talents to America for college. In truth, every facet of Israeli industry experience something similar – from technology, medicine, business, education, and more – however in the sporting world, scholarships and heightened levels of competition in the US often play a big role in the decisions, as well as army considerations.Yet, the majority of these athletes primarily identify themselves as Israeli athletes who just happen to be playing abroad for a few years, they take part on Israeli national teams in their respective sports and are true blue-and-white ambassadors in whatever communities they find themselves in,Through the Wingate Institute in Netanya, The Jerusalem Post recently reached out to a number of these US-located athletes to ask them about their experiences.Here is a roundup of a few of their first-person responses:“I first joined the Israeli national team when I was 14 years old and have been representing Israel in the European and World Championships ever since. At the world championship in 2018, while I was in the military, I started thinking about studying after my service. I talked to the USA team coach (Andrey Geva) about the American method in college and how it combines studies with training. He introduced me to a Columbia University coach Michael Aufrihtig and we had an immediate connection. I always had a passion for studying while combining sports and Colombia University seemed like the right system to succeed in both areas.“Columbia is currently ranked No. 1 in fencing and has held the NCAA championship for two years in a row. In order to be accepted, I had to take the TOEFL and SAT tests while also providing a high school graduation certificate. I received high grades which allowed the coach to officially recruit me to the Columbia team and university.“I am very happy that I made the decision to study and practice there because for me, it is truly an opportunity to move forward in both fencing while gaining academic experience. A university provides a quality training complex, a convenient set of training hours and athletic consideration. In addition, the support I get from my teammates there gives me a lot of strength. We all go through the same things, practice, study, and doing schoolwork on flights on our way to international competitions.I want to say to all athletes that it is possible to combine studies and sports, and if you are thinking about an option to attend college do not be afraid. Talk to the coaches, write them emails and contact them. Remember that you can succeed in whatever way you choose.”“The idea of flying to a university in the United States has been on my mind for a few years now. I was planning to fly to college after the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and start a new life cycle and the next Olympic cycle in the US.“Just as no one was expecting the coronavirus breakout or the delay of the Olympic Games, neither was I, but despite the pushback of the Games I decided that I would continue with my plan.“A few years ago, I realized that this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me on all levels of life - in school, in swimming, in a crazy adventure not everyone is able to embark on. Thanks to swimming, I was offered several opportunities to study in American universities and finally chose Indiana University.“I will begin my studies in Indiana starting this fall and will be able to excel on the academic level, which is just as important to me as swimming, as some of the university’s study programs rank top in the US.“Regarding swimming, in recent years I have been exposed to the highest levels of training thanks to the swim association programs, which also operates the Union of Excellence Center in San Diego. In Indiana I will be able to practice every day with Olympic champions, world champions and Olympic coaches.“I believe that in order to develop as human beings, and certainly as athletes, we need to step out of our comfort zone and do thing that will challenge us. That’s why I chose to participate in the program – in every swimming style and distance I will have swimmers who will challenge me, and I will have the privilege of learning from them and develop personally.“I am joining one of the best swimming programs in the US – and I believe that learning and experimenting with new things can advance me to my goals – both in and out of the water.”“I began practicing athletics, specifically discus throwing, when I was 12 years old, eight years ago. Over time I improved and began to represent Israel in major competitions such as European and World Championships. In July 2017, I competed in the European Youth Championships held in Italy where I finished seventh and coaches from universities from the US came specifically to recruit athletes with potential for their university during these events. I was approached by three coaches, but I explained to them that I had to go the army (IDF) for compulsory service, so it was not suitable for me at the time.“The thought of moving to college in the United States always resonated in my mind. Hence a year before my release, I started looking for universities that would suit me on the academic and athletic levels. I started sending emails that represented me and my accomplishments to coaches from all kinds of universities: Stanford, Harvard, Princeton, Boston University. Some may say that by deciding to go to Harvard I ‘abandoned’ sports, but that’s not the case. And there was no situation I would have chosen a university that I would not believe I could excel in sports as well.”“Israel’s Athletics Association is happy and proud that athletes from our branch come to take part in academic institutions such as Harvard,” said the IAA. “We are positive Estel will continue to rise and develop in the coming years, professionally and personally”.“The thought of going to study and swim in college in the US came to my mind around three years ago, after I first swam in the European Youth Championships held in Israel, and a month later I met with coach David Marsh (swimming association superintendent and San Diego Union Center of Excellence Coach), where I was exposed to what was happening in the swimming world in the US.“I was swimming in Misgav then, a relatively small association, and realized that in order to achieve my goals, I had to choose a professional path, like the one available in the US. I started the election process by emailing the best swimming colleges for girls and received answers from most of them and thereafter I contacted them by phone. I have had many WhatsApp conversations, in which I wanted to understand the structure of the group, the relationships between the swimmers, the group’s commitment to me and my commitment to them and of course the study topics. I wanted to get as much information as possible in order to make the right decision.“During the process, I received lots of advice and tips from the swimmers who have studied in college and others who are currently studying. A good tip I received along the way: Go where you won’t be the best swimmer, but where there won’t be more than three swimmers better than you. I was privileged to visit two colleges as part of one of my flights to the Union of Excellence Center in San Diego, and so I made the decision, which I hope will be the right one for me.“At the end of the process, I decided to choose Texas A&M. I chose it because of the high level of the swimming team, the connection I had with the coach in the conversations I had with him, and because of the family vibe that the team members showed even before we officially met and got to know each other. I look forward to starting my collegiate career and hope that the years will help me to move forward and achieve the criteria which are set for me, the goals I set for myself, to acquire the education I am interested in and experience in college life”.“I was exposed to the college world already when I began playing soccer in Connecticut, USA between the ages of 9-12. The colleges allow the integration of the highest level of football competition and study. There is the possibility of receiving scholarships, and after four years finishing with a degree that will continue to accompany me all my life and to progress and develop thanks to quality training, high class facilities and coaches.”Elinav, 20, started out at age 12 at on the Athena Junior team and at age 14 joined the Academy for Excellence at the Wingate Institute.“I became interested in this process two years ago and met with First Team USA company. This company allows and supports athletes to fly to college and helps them with the entire process - submitting documents, tests, and receiving scholarships. I started working with them and through that I came to the University of Kansas.“It is a crazy university in every aspect – sports, studies, facilities. They are professionals and compete at the highest level in the United States in women’s soccer, ranked 11th in the nation. I decided that I would go there because it is the most challenging, promotional and forward-pushing place. I hope that there I will be able to develop and progress and reach the highest levels”.As Israel’s National Centre for Physical Education and Sport, the Wingate Institute’s opinion on this trend is overall positive due to the fact that in most cases the conditions and general systems provided abroad are well respected.This mindset refers only to athletes whose main goal is their professional advancement by joining a university or club abroad.“We see now the options for playing, practicing and competing in college overseas with a scholarship appear to be more prevalent among women than men, thus allowing them to excel outside of the limited women’s sports leagues in Israel,” said a Wingate spokesperson.“With that being said, it is difficult to be conclusive with regard to a sweeping decision whether to go to a club in Europe or university in the US because of the great differences between universities in terms of quality of athletes, quality of coaches and university status in the country. Also, the university tradition in the various sports fields is of grave importance. In swimming, for example, universities are a common platform for fostering excellence and many swimmers from around the world are coming there, but the level of athletes varies between one university or another.“Again, the main question to ask the athletes is what the purpose of the exit really is. We wish all our graduates and athletes much success as they embark on this special journey and we hope to see them bring pride to the nation in the near future.”