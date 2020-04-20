Institute for Biological Research, Weizmann to collaborate on coronavirus

The two research institutes, located in central Israel, are seeking a medical solution to the coronavirus pandemic, a release explained.

The Institute for Biological Research conducts studies in a diverse array of hard science fields, including medical diagnostic techniques, mechanisms of pathogenic diseases, vaccines and pharmaceuticals and process biotechnology.

Institute director-general Prof. Shmuel Shapiro and Weizmann vice president of technology Prof. Irit Sagi both commended the the signing of the MOU, which was shared with the public on April 19, saying that it is an important milestone among existing joint activities between the two institutions.