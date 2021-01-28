The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Intel Israel marks best financial year ever, give employees huge bonuses

Israeli employees of the multinational technology corporation Intel can be at ease, having recently received bonuses reaching nearly 3 times their usual salaries.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JANUARY 28, 2021 01:34
Intel’s offices in Petah Tikva: Intel Israel accounts for a fifth of the country’s high-tech exports. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Intel’s offices in Petah Tikva: Intel Israel accounts for a fifth of the country’s high-tech exports.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
While many have found themselves financially struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, desperately seeking for new means of income, others were lucky enough to keep a steady job and even receive bonuses unusual even for non-pandemic times. 
Israeli employees of the multinational technology corporation Intel can be at ease, having recently received bonuses reaching nearly 3 times their usual salaries, N12 reported. And considering the roughly 13,000 Israelis employed by Intel today - the company's ability to provide the bonuses is noteworthy. 
The bonuses were given as the company marked the end of the business year - 2020 - one of the toughest years financially speaking that the world has ever seen.
Most of the company's employees will be receiving the bonus, which has been an annual "tradition" of sorts since 2015, according to N12. The coronavirus pandemic won't change that, the report noted.  
At the beginning of 2020, it was reported that exports from Intel’s operations in Israel surged by more than 69% to $6.6 billion. However, it was hard to expect that the company would present similar numbers during a world pandemic that caused many small and big companies to completely shut down, as people remained at home and cut their expenses dramatically.    
Intel however, surprised the industry yet again, as it began 2021 after having presented its best financial reports to date, with the company's income reaching $78 billion - an 8% growth within one year alone. 
And Intel is not alone. According to N12, the global high-tech industry did not only survive the coronavirus pandemic, but often thrived thanks to it, with many of the pandemic's outcomes being the accelerated process of digitized services and an increased demand for technological products. 
In addition to the direct employment of about 13,000 workers, a study published by the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology last year found that Intel Israel’s operations indirectly contribute to the employment of a further 53,000 individuals, making Intel the largest employers in Israel's high-tech industry. 
And while Intel's operations in Israel only seem to be growing, having recently introduced a new system that will allow people to withdraw money from ATM machines across the country by facial recognition, the company also announced earlier this month that its CEO for the past two years, Bob Swan, will be ending his position on February 15. 
Swan's replacement, recently announced as tech industry leader Pat Gelsinger, will attempt to re-establish the company's status in the field of computer processors, which has been steadily declining in recent years. 
Eytan Halon and Zev Stub contributed to this report. 


Tags finance intel high tech ceo Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Political mergers needed to solve crisis

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The quest for Israel's soul amid new Biden administration - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Ronald Lauder

World Jewish Congress president tackles the antisemitism of today

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The Reali school scandal - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yair Lapid

Yair Lapid on Int'l Holocaust Remembrance Day: Lots of people saw

 By YAIR LAPID

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
3

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

All the Jews Joe Biden has tapped for top roles in his administration

US Vice President Joe Biden (R) is joined by Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (L) in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, US November 13, 2014.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by