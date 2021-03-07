The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Int'l Women's Day: Keter is closing the gender pay gap for women

According to the Adva Center, an organization that analyses Israeli policy, the gender pay gap has not only not disappeared with time, but has actually grown in 2020.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
MARCH 7, 2021 12:56
In honor of International Women's Day, Keter has put up signs across its eight facilities that say 'Welcome' to men and women in Hebrew and Arabic. Designed by Michal Shomer. (photo credit: O-PRODUCTIONS)
In honor of International Women's Day, Keter has put up signs across its eight facilities that say 'Welcome' to men and women in Hebrew and Arabic. Designed by Michal Shomer.
(photo credit: O-PRODUCTIONS)
Israeli plastic-manufacturing giant Keter announced two initiatives on Sunday in anticipation of International Women's Day on Monday: offering the same salary to women as men do in equivalent positions in the company; and pushing for the hiring of women in open positions across the board.
"These developments will advance the state of female employment in Israel in general, and in the Israeli manufacturing industry in particular, helping to bridge the gender pay gap," a company press release stated.
According to the Adva Center, an organization that analyses Israeli policy, the gender pay gap has not only not disappeared with time, but has actually grown in 2020.
For every shekel a man makes, a woman in an equivalent position will make 68.4 agorot, according to the Adva Center's report.
Why is it still a thing?
There aren't enough women in higher managerial positions, which are challenging for women to obtain because, among other reasons, of the demanding work hours.
Socialized stereotypes are another: positions which are traditionally and typically filled by women simply have lower salaries. Additionally, the stereotype of the woman as the "second income" makes advancing and raising the pay higher, according to the Adva Center.
In fact, per hourly wage, the stark difference is highlighted: men get paid 16% more than women do per the same hour of work. Those are the numbers for March.
Keter pays the salaries of some 2000 Israelis across 8 infrastructures.
"Equality is a high value at Keter," noted Udi Sagi, the CEO of Keter.
Women make up 48% of the positions in the company's main office, but that employment statistic drops to 13% when it comes to product design.
The Adva Center added statistics that show that the more academic background a woman has, the greater her pay gap will be. In 2018, women with an academic degree got paid only 62% of men with an academic degree got paid.
Per month, men in those positions got paid an average of NIS 19,667, while women got paid an average of NIS 12,149. The ages surveyed were between 25-54.
According to the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce, Israel has half a million self-employed workers. Women make up 35% of them, at a 3% drop since the start of the pandemic.
The third lockdown saw 178,000 Israelis register for unemployment. Women made p 67% of them — 119,000, according to the Taub Center, an Israeli policy research center.
"I see great importance in raising the next female generation of senior management here at Keter, and to the greater manufacturing community in Israel," added Sagi. "This is how we will make a revolution."
Keter has additionally announced that they will offer certification and training courses, for new female employees. They currently offer 70.  
The courses and certifications will be available for a fee.
In the US, women are estimated to earn 79 or 80 cents to every dollar a man earns.


Tags women economy women education women empowerment women of israel economics International Women’s Day Gap
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

How did vaccines become a political issue? - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel is in a religious war between haredi, democratic forces - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Following the lights in Jerusalem and beyond

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Demanding Israeli Arabs' gratitude is hypocritical - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Why are Israeli ex-generals battling over the Iran deal? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
3

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017
5

Court rules: Recognize Reform, Conservative conversions done in Israel for citizenship

SUPREME COURT justices arrive for a session at the Supreme Court earlier this week.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by