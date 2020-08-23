Investigation launched after senior police officer punches protesters

The Justice Ministry has launched an investigation into the conduct of senior Jerusalem District Police officer Chief Superintendent Nisso Guetta who was filmed Saturday night punching and attacking protesters at a demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
While the officer claims that he was attacked by the protesters, the Justice Ministry said that it would probe the incident which was caught on film.
The protest on Saturday night - attended by over 10,000 protesters - was the most violent since the weekly demonstrations started a few months ago. Some 20 protesters were detained by police which said that several officers were injured. Additionally, throughout the night, police removed hundred of protesters in trucks. “All I did was stand there and then police would come and shove me,” one protester recalled on Sunday. “There were police in uniform as well as police undercover who were blending in among the protesters.”The protesters who attended the march began by the Chords Bridge by the entrance to Jerusalem and moved all the way to Paris Square at the corner of Balfour Street. Police suggested a smaller, alternate route, but organizers refused. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Police claimed they had refused the request because the path of the march disturbed “the fabric of everyday life” of those living in the region.Demonstrators nevertheless began their procession “in violation of police instructions,” according to Israel Police. “Police forces are working at the scene to prevent traffic jams,” the police spokesperson’s unit explained, referring to the attempts of the police to break up the march.Police clashed with protesters after creating a barricade to stop the march. Protesters therein attempted to walk around it, only to meet with police officers.Once the demonstrators reached Balfour Street to unite with the other protesters, however, police had formed a human barricade, effectively blocking those in Paris Square and across from the Prime Minister’s Residence from exiting and preventing those who had marched from the Chords Bridge from entering the region. Water cannons stood at the ready along the barricade as protesters grew restless.
המחלקה לחקירות שוטרים פתחה בחקירת המקרה שתועד אמש בהפגנה בירושלים של תקיפת מפגינים ע"י קצין משטרה בדרגת סנ"צ, הבדיקה נפתחה מיד עם היוודע המקרה.— משרד המשפטים (@JusticeGov) August 23, 2020
וואו איזה תיעוד של אלימות מצד סגן ניצב, ככל הנראה הערב בירושלים במהלך התהלוכה פה.— Josh Breiner (@JoshBreiner) August 22, 2020
קרדיט לא ידוע וגם לא ברור מה הרקע להתנהגות הזאת, מחכה לתגובה מהמשטרה אבל על פניו מעצר אלים מאוד. pic.twitter.com/kv0golqyGP
