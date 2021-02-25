Iranian, Israeli chess players compete in international event

Chess players from around the world, including Indonesia, Iraq, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Sudan, Yemen, took part in the Chess4Solidarity competition hosted by the Abu Gosh council, the Chess4All organization, the city of Sarcelles, France and the Beit Esther association.

The solidarity event was part of the sister cities agreement between Abu Gosh and Sarcelles which both place great importance on fostering coexistence, tolerance and solidarity, according to a press release.

Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper, Lior Ben Dor, head of the Morocco and Maghreb Department at the Foreign Ministry, Abu Gosh Mayor Salim Jaber, Sarcelles Mayor Patrick Hadad, French Ambassador to Israel Arik Danon and senior members of the Jewish Students' Organization in France, the Beit Esther association and senior members of the chess community in Israel and France spoke at the event.

The total amount of prizes awarded in the tournament amounted to 1000 euros.

Azerbaijani chess Grandmaster Vugar Rasulov won first place in the tournament, followed by international Grandmaster David Gorodetsky in second place and Aristabek Orzeev from Kazakhstan in third place.

On February 28, a large international meeting between Israel and the US will take place with the cooperation of the Israeli consulate in New York and the Elitzur Center which is supporting the event. The event will be livestreamed by the Ayelet Association, as well as on other Facebook pages.

