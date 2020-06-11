Iranian spy exposed within Hamas ranks

Following the discovery, Hamas leader

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this article. The crisis between Hamas and the Iranian leadership comes after numerous cyberattacks were exchanged between Israel and Iran in the past couple of months, most notably the attacks on Israeli water facilities – all of which have been thwarted – that took place at the end of April.

One of Marzook's staff members was recently exposed as an Iranian intelligence officer who was recruited by Tehran with Hezbollah mediation. The agent reported every movement made by Marzook during his official trips.Marzook is a central figure regarding the Hamas' foreign affairs array, and previously served as the head of its political branch.Following the discovery, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talked to Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah about the subject.

An espionage scandal between Iran and Hamas was recently exposed after the Gaza-based group discovered that Tehran activated agents who followed every movement and recorded phone calls made by senior Hamas member Mousa Mohammed Abu Marzook, N12 reported.