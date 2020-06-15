The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
‘Irrefutable testimony’ Berland touched married women under clothes -rabbi

President of renowned Bnei Brak rabbinical court says there is ‘no doubt’ about testimony Berland repeatedly touched married women under their clothes.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JUNE 15, 2020 08:36
Rabbi Berland Arrest (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Rabbi Berland Arrest
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
There is incontrovertible testimony that fraudulent rabbi Eliezer Berland touched married women and single women under their clothes, one of the senior rabbis on a special rabbinical court which recently censured Berland has said.
Last month, three highly respected rabbinical judges from the ultra-Orthodox community determined after 18 months of proceedings in the special court they established that Berland had indeed committed “severe” sexual crimes and violations of religious law and called on the public to distance themselves from him.
The special court’s declaration was significant since Berland had never been seriously censured by the ultra-Orthodox rabbinic leadership.
The court’s declaration however was somewhat vague and unspecific, and Berland’s ardent devotees tried to cast doubt on the court’s findings and determinations.
One Berland ally, Rabbi Nissim Ben Shimon, a former had of the state Tel Aviv Rabbinical Court, wrote a letter to Rabbi Sriel Rozenberg, president of the renowned Bnei Brak Rabbinical Court of the late Rabbi Nissim Karelitz and one of the rabbis on the special court, questioning the declaration.
Rozenberg wrote back in response last week to clarify the courts statement.
Rozenberg wrote that there had been one witness who gave testimony about Berland having full sexual intercourse with a married woman.
He added that there was also irrefutable testimony that Berland touched other women under their clothes.
“There was no doubt regarding his behavior of embracing women and thrusting his hands under their clothes, and there was testimony which was undeniable,” wrote Rozenberg.
“I cannot imagine that there are people who can think a man like this is holy and a truly righteous man and fitting to lead a congregation amongst Israel,” the rabbi concluded.



