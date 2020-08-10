Is Foreign Ministry holding property it can’t use for political reasons?

The Foreign Ministry bought a new building in The Hague for its embassy in the Netherlands without checking its security weaknesses, and the building has remained empty for a year while they rented other offices, The Jerusalem Post has learned.A source with knowledge of the matter said the building was kept off the market in a hope the sale could be delayed until Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz becomes premier and that he would allow the proceeds to remain in the Foreign Ministry, a portfolio that went to his Blue and White Party, as opposed to back to the Finance Ministry for distribution to other parts of the government. The Foreign Ministry’s spokesman said “the building has been put up for sale and will be sold soon.” Photographs of the structure and its grounds, near the Dutch Independence Monument in The Hague, from Sunday did not show any “for sale” signs, as a visitor to the site confirmed. Meanwhile, as the building sat empty, the Foreign Ministry signed a lease for a new 1,150 sq. m. facility in August 2019, and the embassy moved two weeks ago.The Foreign Ministry said that the decision to move the embassy was made several years ago, and the new embassy building was purchased with the help of its Dutch counterpart.However, only after buying the property did the Foreign Ministry find out that “the security costs for the new building are very high and made the entire move not worth it,” the spokesman said. “In light of this, it was decided to move to an office building in The Hague where the rental cost less than that of the original embassy.” The Foreign Ministry’s budget was NIS 1.385 billion in 2019, which meant that many of its core activities could not take place, because its basic functions cost NIS 1.53 b. annually. A State Comptroller Report from May warned that this could have a negative influence on Israel's relations with the world and services for Israelis abroad.The Foreign Ministry's budget took a 14.7% hit between 2018 and 2019, even though the state budget went up 4.3%. This was the largest cut to any ministry except the Interior Ministry, which conducted municipal elections in 2018.