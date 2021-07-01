The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Is it time to regulate the Mossad like the Shin Bet, IDF? - FADC

"It is not right that an entity of the magnitude of the Mossad is not regulated by an Israeli law."

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JULY 1, 2021 12:33
Mossad Logo (photo credit: LOGO)
Mossad Logo
(photo credit: LOGO)
The Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Wednesday approved a one-year extension of the rule prohibiting Mossad employees from collective bargaining, but pushed for a new law to regulate the spy agency.
After the Shin Bet became regulated by a Knesset law in 2002, the Mossad became the only security agency in Israel with no applicable parliamentary law.
To date, the clandestine organization mostly operates on the basis of executive orders issued by prime ministers, with the FADC extending an exemption of collective bargaining rights every year for the last two decades.
Former deputy Mossad chief and committee chairman Ram Ben Barak said that the Knesset can no longer turn a blind eye to the issue and must move forward with legislation.
Ben Barak said that the Mossad is unique even when compared to the Shin Bet because it primarily operates overseas, but that the complex issue of legislation must be debated by the FADC.
“I have sat in on many debates over such a law over the years wearing different hats, also sometimes from within the Mossad, where there are debates about the costs and benefits,” he said.
A legal adviser for the Prime Minister’s Office addressing the issue for the Mossad said they are working on it with the Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry.
A similar message came from a Labor Ministry representative. 
But former Shin Bet chief and Likud MK Avi Dichter said that, “for the good of the organization [the Mossad], it is not right that an entity of the magnitude of the Mossad is not regulated by an Israeli law. I remember these issues well at the Shin Bet during the period before the law when there were doubts – but it seems the law only accomplished good things.”
This temporary emergency measure of extending the exemption of collective bargaining rights regarding the Mossad has gone on for 20 years and if we do not “initiate a new law… it will be extended for another 200 years.”
Ben Barak said that the PMO and the Labor Ministry always give the same answer to play for time, but implied they are not actually ever getting closer to proposing a law.
Former deputy IDF chief and Meretz MK Yair Golan said that it took 13 years to pass the Shin Bet law from 1989 until 2002.
The FADC must immediately start working on a law for the Mossad, he said, or the issue could be drawn out for another 15 years.  
Shas MK Uriel Busso said he understood that at a macro level, the Mossad could not allow its employees to have standard collective bargaining rights, due to national security concerns.
However, he said that there still must be some way to address Mossad employees’ rights and provide outside oversight.
He noted that the IDF and the police do not have standard rights, but do have an independent outside panel with special clearance that can address employee complaints.


Tags Knesset Mossad law
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

How to cover the Jewish diaspora

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Isaac Herzog's mission as president: Shaping Israel's soul - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Facebook’s policy inconsistency puts Israelis at risk

 By EMILY SCHRADER
ALAN BAKER

Solving Israel’s public diplomacy dilemma - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by