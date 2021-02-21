The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Is Netanyahu offering COVID-19 vaccines in exchange for normalization?

Among the countries to which Israel is considering sending doses of the vaccine is one with which it does not have diplomatic relations, in exchange for normalization, Army Radio reported.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
FEBRUARY 21, 2021 17:28
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes the first shipment of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to Ben-Gurion Airport, Israel, December 9, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel has begun considering donating COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries, a government official with knowledge of the matter confirmed on Sunday.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sees a great importance in helping other countries vaccinate their populations, when Israel is able to do so.
The Israeli official said that the country is working with a “special friend” on distributing doses to other countries, a possible reference to one of the United Arab Emirates, which is also one of the world leaders in vaccinating its own population.
Though Israel ordered more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine than it needs, the Health Ministry seeks to get far more Israelis vaccinated before giving any away.
"First, we have to take care of our own population," coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash said on Army Radio. "If we want to reach herd immunity, we have to aim to vaccinate 80% of the population."
As of Friday, 49.1% of Israeli adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 33.3% have been fully vaccinated. Israel is the world leader in vaccinating its population.
Over the weekend, foreign reports emerged that Israel spent $1.2 million on Russian Sputnik V vaccines against COVID-19 on Syria’s behalf, in exchange for a young Israeli woman who crossed into Syria recently and was arrested. Israel also released two Syrian shepherds who had crossed in the other direction.
When asked about the matter on Saturday, Netanyahu said “not a single Israeli COVID-19 vaccine went towards that matter.”
“We brought back the young woman and I thanked President Putin for this, but I respect Russia’s request not to say anything more,” Netanyahu said.


