Islamic hackers release hundreds of Israeli credit card details online

Hundreds of Israelis currently have their personal information – including ID numbers, credit card details and cellphone numbers – released online by Anonymous Islamic JEArmy, a pro-Palestinian group that took part in the annual #Opisrael hacking effort, Mako reported on Tuesday. #Opisrael is an annual cyber effort meant to harm Israel and Israelis, and has been taking place annually for the past seven years. Israeli cybersecurity company Insights claims the released details are not new and were gathered previously. The company reported that the hacking effort might be a response to the intention of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz to annex 30% of the West Bank in July. “I think it is likely,” said Ariel Einhorn, head of the Insight team that traced the recent hacking. “As the annexation becomes more talked-about in public discourse, hacking attempts will increase.” The news comes at the heels of an April Iranian cyberattack that targeted the country’s water and sewage facilities. While the attack was quickly spotted and dealt with, the possible damage to the civilian population – if, for example, chemicals added to drinking water were altered – would have been significant.