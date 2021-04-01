Israel and Australia host international solidarity chess event

Israel and Australia hosted their very first international virtual chess event. Last Tuesday, the Israeli embassy in Canberra, Australia collaborated with the Israeli club "Chess4All," whose goal is to bridge political and social gaps through chess. This collaboration sparked the first-of-its-kind international and virtual chess tournament which is to mark the friendship between the two countries as well as to strengthen ties between the two geographically distant countries in an event held as part of the unique Israeli international venture Chess4Solidarity. The Chess4Solidarity project has already hosted 15 events in various countries, in collaboration with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The event between Israel and Australia was particularly complex because of the large time difference between the two nations.Chess has grown particularly popular due to the hit Netflix miniseries The Queen's Gambit. The tournament itself had over 200 players which included the best chess players from both countries, and was broadcast on multiple Facebook pages, which received thousands of views.Overall, the event lasted two and a half hours, including both the opening and closing ceremonies.
