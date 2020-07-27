The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
ILAN hosts skydiving fundraiser event, amid the outbreak

ILAN rehabilitation hospital in Jerusalem organized the event, titled "the sky is the limit," at the "paradive" skydiving site in Hof HaBonim.

By DANIEL NISINMAN  
JULY 27, 2020 19:50
‘THE IMPORTANCE of employing people with disabilities and diversity in the workplace is understood by employers more and more, they see the reward indirectly and directly.’ (photo credit: REUTERS)
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Israel Association for Disabled Children (ILAN in short) hosted a fundraiser event featuring skydiving.
Last Friday, ILAN rehabilitation hospital in Jerusalem organized the event, titled "the sky is the limit," at the "paradive" skydiving site in Hof HaBonim. 
More than 10 people participated in the dive, each earning 850$ dollars for the benefit of disabled children.
"The hospital faces a major crisis. We insist on providing the needed treatments, as without them thousands of children will suffer from developmental gaps which they will not be able to overcome," said Dr. Morit Beeri, CEO of the ILAN rehabilitation hospital.
Among the divers, who jumped from a plane at 11,000 ft. (3.5 KM), were Beeri, Naomi Gefen, vice-president of ILAN and Mr. Mark Sherman, chairman of Friends of ILAN Israel association.
"When the coronavirus outbreak is over, we will have to look them in the eye and know that we have not left them behind. The event took place despite the financial difficulties that the hospital has experienced following the outbreak," added Beeri.
The event took place in accordance with Health Ministry's guidelines.



