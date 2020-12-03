The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel at the UN holds special event for persons with disabilities' rights

"By presenting the personal stories and human faces of the project participants, we believe a deeper understanding of their needs and the realities of their lives will be created" – Amb. Shachar.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
DECEMBER 3, 2020 16:50
Special event was held on Thursday to mark the International Day for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. (photo credit: ISRAEL AT THE UN-GENEVA)
Special event was held on Thursday to mark the International Day for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.
(photo credit: ISRAEL AT THE UN-GENEVA)
At the initiative of the Israeli Delegation to the UN in Geneva and the Foreign Affairs Ministry, a special event was held on Thursday to mark the International Day for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. 
Israeli Ambassador to the UN in Geneva Meirav Ayalon Shachar declared on this occasion that for the first time, "we have decided to break the taboo and to raise the issue of people with disabilities at the UN," adding that "the immediate response of our partners shows how important and new the issue is, and how much equal attention is paid to people with disabilities."

"By presenting the personal stories and human faces of the project participants, we believe a deeper understanding of their needs and the realities of their lives will be created," Shachar said.
Israel is working hard to promote the rights of people with disabilities on the international stage, and specifically in the UN arena.
Indeed, this week, another extraordinary achievement was made, this time in New York, when the Israeli candidate Odelia Fitoussi was elected on Monday to represent Israel at the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), a first for an Israeli. 
The event was inspired by the exhibition Don't Dis My Ability, currently displayed on the new platform the Fresh Paint Fair.
This initiative brought together people having disabilities with students from the Department of Visual Communication at the Bezalel Academy of Art and Design for a joint creative process, which through a unique space of "artivism" that combines art and activism, is designed to shatter stigmas about people with disabilities. 
The International Day for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities was established in 1992 by the United Nations, to be held annually on December 3, in order to raise awareness of the issue, improve the situation of those living with disabilities and promote equality of opportunities for them.


Tags Israel United Nations disability
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is a serial deal-breaker - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Obama’s memoir: The anatomy of Iran-appeasers and bash-Israel-firsters By GIL TROY
Asaf Malchi The haredi fears behind the opening of yeshivot amid COVID-19 – opinion By ASAF MALCHI
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Given America's history in the Middle East, should Biden stay the course? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
4 Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
A poll worker processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by