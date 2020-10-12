The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel beaten by Czech Republic in Nations League

Through three group games, blue-and-white still without a victory • Slovakia on tap

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
OCTOBER 12, 2020 22:51
ISRAEL DEFENDER Joel Abu Hanna (right) in action with the Czech Republic’s Vladimir Coufal during the blue-and-white’s 2-1 home defeat on Sunday night in Nations League action at Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa. (photo credit: REUTERS)
ISRAEL DEFENDER Joel Abu Hanna (right) in action with the Czech Republic’s Vladimir Coufal during the blue-and-white’s 2-1 home defeat on Sunday night in Nations League action at Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel fell to the Czech Republic 2-1 at Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa on Sunday night as the National Team remained winless in UEFA Nations League play.
The tone was set early as the blue-and-white gave up a pair of goals on sloppy defensive plays at the start of both halves.
Defender Joel Abu Hanna and ’keeper Ofir Marciano were the culprits on the first marker in the 14th minute, which resulted in an own-goal as the shot-stopper watched the ball roll into the net off an ill-advised back-pass.
The visitors then carved up the Israeli defense at the start of the second half as Matej Vydra gave the Czechs a two-goal lead.
Eran Zahavi pulled back a goal, his 21st with the National Team, but it was not enough for Israel to salvage a point.
Israel will now face Slovakia on Wednesday night as the blue-and-white will look to win its first game in its Nations League group, with a record of no wins, two draws and a defeat.
“If you make mistakes and you miss your chances then you can’t take points,” said a disappointed coach Willi Ruttensteiner. “We played very well and created chances but we couldn’t finish.”
The Austrian bench boss continued: “The team is in an excellent process and young players are coming in and making a difference. The Czechs played an excellent first 30 minutes and right after halftime they added a goal and we could have come back.”
Marciano also reflected on the tough defeat and giving up a surprising goal.
“It wasn’t easy to get back into the game after giving up such a goal but I have to go on and it’s part of the game. Unfortunately, it happened and I have to learn from it. I’ve had some good games and I’ve made mistakes. Many greats have made errors like that, but it’s disappointing.”
Ruttensteiner’s starting lineup featured three changes from the European Championship playoff semifinal defeat to Scotland on Thursday night. Defender Abu Hanna, midfielder Muhammed Abu Fani and striker Shon Weissman all started their first Israel National Team games.
They replaced Nir Bitton – who stayed behind in Scotland with his club team Celtic in order to recuperate from his injury but was then diagnosed with coronavirus – Eyal Golasa and Monas Dabbur.
The balance of the Israeli team remained the same with Marciano in goal, Eli Dasa, Eitan Tibi, Sheran Yeini and Hatem El Hamed as he defenders, Manor Solomon and captain Bibras Natcho in the midfield with striker Zahavi up front.
Israel looked shaky in the opening minutes as Bitton’s absence was felt almost immediately with the blue-and-white defenders getting crossed up over the first 10 minutes of play.
Ruttensteiner’s players finally paid a steep price for their lackadaisical play when defender Abu Hanna’s back-pass on goal went right Marciano and into the back of the net for a 1-0 Czech Republic lead.
A stunned blue-and-white took about 15 minutes to locate its footing after the shocking goal and came very close to drawing even when Natcho swung in a sharp free kick that found Zahavi’s head, but his effort was easily caught by Tomáš Vaclík to keep the score as is.
Israel continued to press, but the visitors took the 1-0 advantage into the halftime break as they were able to stave off the late first-half threat.
However, things went from bad to worse to begin the second half as Matej Vydra took a field long pass cut between the Israeli defenders and falsity slotted the ball behind an unprepared Marciano to give the Czech Republic a 2-0 lead in the 48th minute.
Solomon almost pulled one back but his stunning shot just went wide, but Zahavi made sure to finish his chance in the 56th minute, as the super-striker scored on a gorgeous team play to bring Israel to within a goal.
Solomon’s low liner was stopped by Vaclik as Israel continued to ratchet up the offense when Ruttensteiner moved to three strikers bringing on Dia Saba and Dabbur with a quarter-hour left in the contest. Saba had a brilliant chance in the box, but his left-footed shot went over the bar as time ticked down.
Eden Kartzev made his Israel National Team debut as he entered the fray in favor of Abu Fani in the 87th minute.
Solomon sliced and diced his way into the box, but his smart shot hit off the right post and Dabbur’s chance went wide in the final minutes of the game, handing the Czech Republic the narrow victory.


Tags Israel sports soccer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's politicians need to gain some class in their conduct By JPOST EDITORIAL
Zalman Shoval Peace Now doctrines are outdated, its time to move on By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Felice Friedson Setting the Saudi stage for normalization By FELICE FRIEDSON
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Ira Forman Combatting antisemitism: Why the world needs to adopt the IHRA definition By IRA FORMAN

Most Read

1 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
2 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
3 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
4 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
5 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by