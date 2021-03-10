The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel, Cyprus, Greece sign major energy project deals

A regional forum meeting led to an agreement to lay the longest undersea electricity cable in the world, and a plan to resolve a conflict with Cyprus over an underwater natural gas well.

By ZEV STUB  
MARCH 10, 2021 16:06
Trilateral meeting with Israel, Greece and Cyprus, the Cyber Center in Beer Sheva, 2018. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
 An agreement to lay the longest undersea electricity cable in the world, and a plan to resolve a conflict with Cyprus over a controversial underwater natural gas well, are two developments that came out of this week's East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) meeting, its first since before the pandemic.
Israel's establishment as a central player in the forum, which has Arab and European members, is a significant development for the Jewish state, said Gabriel Mitchell, director of external relations for Mitvim institute and expert on energy and geopolitics in the eastern Mediterranean.
In the first agreement, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, along with his counterparts in Greece and Cyprus, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to lay a 1,500-kilometer cable to link the electricity grids of the three countries and connect Israel to the European grid. The cable will run 2,700 below sea level, with a throughput of 1,000-2,000 Megawatt. The project, would is targeted to be completed by 2024, would cost about NIS 3 billion, with the cost split by the three countries and the European Union.
Israel wouldn't rely on the cable for its general electricity supply, but the link to European electricity could be used in emergency scenarios, Mitchell explained. While an MoU is non-binding, the agreement, which has been about ten years in the making, is a very positive development, he said.
Steinitz also signed an agreement with Cyprus Energy Minister Natasha Pilides regarding the Aphrodite and Yishai natural gas reservoirs, which straddle the maritime border between the two countries.
According to international law, when a gas field rests on both sides of a boundary, the two parties are required to negotiate with each other as to what percentage of the discovery will go to each side, Mitchell explained. For more than a decade, the two sides have been at loggerheads about how to how to resolve the issue.
"Neither side really wanted to talk about it publicly," Mitchell said. "It was clearly a sticking point, not large enough to risk ruining diplomatic relations, but both parties wanted to move forward. So they kicked the problem over to the development companies, who will probably be able to reach a decision much quicker than the states involved."
Under the agreement, the Israeli and Cypriot gas companies will meet to negotiate what portion of the gas reserves is allotted to each country. If they do not reach an agreement within 180 days, the matter will be referred to an international expert, who will have 180 days to present an opinion. Either arrangement would require government approvals from both sides to be ratified.  
The Aphrodite gas field in Cyprus's Exclusive Economic Zone borders the Yishai gas field located in Israeli territorial waters. The Energy Ministry estimates the Israeli part of the reservoir as having 10-12 billion cubic meters of natural gas. It’s much smaller than the Leviathan gas field, which has an estimated 605 bcm, but could still net Israel’s government about NIS 5 billion in royalties and taxes, a report last year found.
In addition to Israel, Cyprus and Greece, the EMGF also counts as members Egypt, Italy, Jordan, France, and the Palestinian Authority. The United States and European Union have permanent observer status, but the Palestinian Authority this week vetoed a movement that would have given the United Arab Emirates observer status as well. 


