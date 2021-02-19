Israel Elections: Nachman Shai refused special return permit

Nachman Shai, who is number eight on the Labor list, was refused special permission to enter Israel ahead of the March 13 election.He expressed suspicion that this was partially the work of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Maariv, the sister-publication of The Jerusalem Post, reported on Friday.
Shai, who is currently teaching at Duke University, said on Friday he means to appeal to the Supreme Court after his plan to reach Israel in a week’s time were thwarted. Despite the closed sky policy, meant to protect public health from the arrival of those infected with COVID-19, Israelis may appeal to a special committee and explain why they have a pressing reason to return.
Israelis who were denied such permission expressed their outrage over the fact they are kept outside their own country while professional athletes are able to land in Israel to compete in a Judo tournament. Judo association officials explained that all athletes are confined to their hotel rooms and the actual hall of the event and are barred from coming in contact with any other person. However, when judokas were flown in for said competition, five of the people in the entourage ended up testing positive for coronavirus.
"If I won't get [permission to return] by Sunday I will turn to the court," Shai said, saying that this is damaging his ability to take part in the March elections. "How many candidates are there who are now outside the country and need to get back?" He wondered.
Shai shared with his social media followers that no reason was stated to the refusal, but he thinks it is "likely that Netanyahu means to continue to a fifth round of elections. Don't worry, I will be there."
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}