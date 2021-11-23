The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Time is running out to stop Iran, Israel's point is clear - Johnson to Herzog

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2021 15:37

Updated: NOVEMBER 23, 2021 15:51
Israeli President Isaac Herzog met on Tuesday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and called on the UK to be tough in the upcoming nuclear negotiations with Iran. Johnson said that Israel's point was "well made" and that he understood that time was running out to stop the Iranians.
Herzog said that Israel expects it allies to be tough with Iran since it does not believe that Iran can be trusted and is using the talks to continue its pursuit of an illicit nuclear capability. The way to do that, he said, was to make sure that all options are on the table, a hint to a military option. 
 "As you enter your negotiations with the P5+1 on the Iranian nuclear situation, we are looking forward for our allies in the P5+1 to be as tough as possible because we do not believe that they are operating in a bona fide manner, and only if all options are on the table may things move in the right direction," Herzog said.
Herzog also thanked Johnson for the UK's recent decision to label all of Hamas - its military and civilian parts - as a terrorist organization. 
Johnson thanked Herzog for his remarks and said that the Hamas labeling the "right decision" even though it "was a difficult and controversial decision."
"And your point about Iran is also well-made, and we see a situation in which the world doesn’t have much time," he added. 


