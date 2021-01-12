The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel expects to start vaccinating children by March, virus chief says

Vaccinating at a world-record pace, Israel says it aims to have administered one or both shots to 5 million of its 9 million citizens, and reopen the economy, by mid-March.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 12, 2021 13:52
Israelis get vaccinated against COVID-19 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Israelis get vaccinated against COVID-19
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel may include children over the age of 12 in groups receiving COVID-19 vaccines within the next two months if research shows this is safe, a top health official said on Tuesday.

Elderly Israelis and adults with medical conditions or jobs in critical high-risk sectors have been given priority. But with Israeli officials anticipating more regular vaccine shipments, the eligibility categories have been expanded.
Nachman Ash, national coordinator on the pandemic, predicted that pharmacological research would establish that the minimum age threshold for the vaccines could be safely lowered from 16 to 12, and FDA approval for such use secured, by March.
“The fact that children under the age of 16 are not currently getting vaccinated is certainly troubling, in terms of the ability to achieve herd immunity,” he told 103 FM radio.
“I reckon that, in another month or two, there will be another cohort - the aged-12 and higher - that we can vaccinate.”
Around 7.75% of Israel’s population are between the ages of 12 and 16, according to Central Bureau of Statistics data.


