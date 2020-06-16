Israel faces significant underemployment, Employment Service warns

The slow pace of unemployed workers returning to the workplace and a shortage of unavailable jobs could lead to significant underemployment, the Israeli Employment Service warned on Tuesday. Underemployment refers to a situation in which individuals are forced to work in jobs below their skill level or expected wages. The warning comes as economic officials expressed disappointment at the slow decline in Israel's unemployment rate. Data published by the Employment Service on Tuesday showed that unemployment declined from a peak of 27.5% in late April to 23.5% at the end of May. While the pace of decline is expected to increase once the government's employer incentive program enters into force, the Employment Service believes that the combination of record unemployment and a "dramatic reduction" in open positions will lead to a drop in employee negotiating power, lower wages and increased underemployment.