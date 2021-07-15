The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel floats new plan to increase imports, lower prices

The plan outlines principles for establishing regulation on the import of products and removing trade barriers, while reducing Israel's need to conduct its own testing and regulatory process for products that have been approved elsewhere.

By ZEV STUB  
JULY 15, 2021 16:49
TIV TAAM launches a NIS 1.8 million price-cutting campaign to lower the prices on 1,000 products. (photo credit: ASSAF LEVY)
TIV TAAM launches a NIS 1.8 million price-cutting campaign to lower the prices on 1,000 products.
(photo credit: ASSAF LEVY)
Israel is going to open up for greater imports in order to reduce the cost of living, according to a plan released by the Finance and Economy ministries Thursday.
The plan, included in the Economic Arrangements law that will accompany the 2021-2022 budget, is expected to reduce the regulatory burden on importers, especially small and medium-sized ones. Competition will increase, leading prices to drop and saving the economy about NIS 5 billion. The range of products to be marketed in the country will also expand significantly, the ministries said.
"The plan is a significant step in placing Israel alongside the developed countries with regard to legal import requirements and implements the OECD recommendation for the State of Israel," the announcement stated.
The framework is based on Switzerland's "Cassis-De-Dijon" reform in 2010 designed to increase the volume of imports to Switzerland and bring down prices. The guidelines for the plan were outlined as early as 2014 in the recommendations of the Lang Committee, which were anchored in a government decision to increase competition and streamline the regulatory processes in the field of imports.
The plan outlines principles for establishing regulation on the import of products and removing trade barriers, while reducing Israel's need to conduct its own testing and regulatory process for products that have been approved elsewhere.
Parallel import routes will also be allowed to increase competition between importers for existing products in the market, and to encourage the entry of small importers for products with exclusive representation here.
"Opening the market to imports and competition is the first step in the basket of solutions I promote to address the cost of living in Israel," said Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman.
"There is no reason why a product approved for use in the United States and Europe will require different approvals and standards in Israel. It's time to ease and simplify the processes, while acting with the necessary responsibility to enable businesses and consumers to enjoy a wider range of products at competitive prices. I thank the economy minister for the fruitful cooperation and deep understanding of the need for this important step."


Tags Avigdor Liberman cost of living in israel import taxes israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to help Gaza - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Made-in-Israel anti-viral nasal spray found effective against COVID

Enovid anti-viral nasal spray
4

3,000-year-old inscription bearing name of biblical judge found in Israel

The Jerubbaal inscription, written in ink on a pottery vessel.
5

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by