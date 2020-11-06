Israel gives Philippines 10,000 coronavirus test kits

Israel gave the Philippines' Department of National Defense (DND) 10,000 coronavirus testing kits to help with the country's COVID-19 response, Big News Network reported.Department of National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana headed the handover ceremony, along with Israel's ambassador to the Philippines H.E. Rafael Harpaz and Israel's Defense Ministry, represented by Mr. Raz Shabtay . The designated Philippine Ambassador to Israel General Macairog Alberto was also present at the ceremony. During the ceremony, the two nations' representatives spoke of strengthening ties between the countries on other issues, such as counter terrorism, sharing of military technologies, and their experience. "I hope that this humble contribution will assist in efforts while we wait for a vaccine," Mr. Shabtay said.The Philippines has been reported to have the second highest rate of coronavirus infections in South East Asia, after Indonesia.
