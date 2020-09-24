Israel lacks its usual holiday spirit amid new coronavirus lockdown

As the religious pinnacle of the Jewish year a pall now hangs over the country, with the usually exuberant festive spirit of the holiday season now largely squashed by the impending coronavirus lockdown.The Jewish holidays of the month of Tishrei are the zenith of the spiritual calendar, are keenly anticipated, and meticulously prepared for, perhaps for months in advance. On Rosh Hashanah, the devout pray in synagogue fervently for a new year filled with blessings and renewal, while families unite to celebrate and reconnect. The fast of Yom Kippur ten days later, the holiest day of the year, is an intense 25 hours of personal introspection and self-accounting, in which large majorities of the Jewish people attend synagogue, including the traditional and secular, for a dramatic encounter with the Almighty. And Sukkot, five days after that, is a fabulously joyous, even euphoric, festival of celebratory ceremonies and prayer services in synagogue, convivial meals with friends and family, jubilant Simchat Beit Hashoeva parties, and riotous dances with the Torah at the denouement of the holiday season. This year in Israel, the year of the coronavirus, all of that has been wiped out. The spiraling number of daily COVID-19 infections, the increase in hospitalizations and serious cases, and the rise in deaths from the disease have, after repeated dithering, untold vacillations and policy reversals, and innumerable internal government disputes, scuppered the most festive season of the Jewish calendar. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Last week’s Rosh Hashanah was already a pale imitation of itself, with curtailed prayer services devoid of many of the beloved holiday melodies mostly held outside of synagogues in small numbers, and with the congregation muffled by face masks. Many families could not meet, due to being in quarantine, or with family members living in different cities or different countries and being unable to meet up due to the holiday lockdown and the restrictions on international travel. The grandeur of Yom Kippur, the unique songs in the prayer services, will all sound very different in small groups of 20, performed outdoors, and the large numbers of less observant Jews who attend synagogue will not materialize, with a massive 61 percent of the Jewish population saying they will stay away from synagogue this year, compared to last year’s 39%. And all the festivities of Sukkot are now off the table, with the affable holiday atmosphere amongst friends and family under the Succah now a chimera of the past. In the Jewish state, Jews from across the religious spectrum are feeling an aching loss for the spiritual highlights of the year. Much maligned and criticized as he often is, United Torah Judaism chairman Yaakov Litzman struck a cord when he decried the government’s failure to have its house in order so the holidays could be celebrated in a more normal fashion in his letter of resignation from the government last week. "My heart is with the thousands of Jews who come to synagogue once a year and this year won't come at all due to the lockdown," Litzman wrote in his resignation from the government last week in protest at the timing of the coronavirus restrictions ahead of Rosh Hashana instead of earlier in the summer. But in one respect, Israel’s second total coronavirus lockdown has come at an opportune time, since it is perhaps fitting that having visited new privations on the country, the country’s leaders are now immediately able to engage in the soul-searching that the Ten Days of Repentance and Yom Kippur demand.As for the rest of us, the prayer “Our Father, our King, withhold the plague from your heritage” will surely be said this Yom Kippur with the keenest intensity for many a year.