Israel loosens coronavirus rules on returning travelers, reopens parks

Israelis returning from abroad will be allowed to self-isolate for 14 days in their homes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 11, 2020 02:25
Israelis stranded in India board a special El Al flight to return them to Israel amid the coronavirus outbreak. (photo credit: EL AL)
Israelis stranded in India board a special El Al flight to return them to Israel amid the coronavirus outbreak.
(photo credit: EL AL)
Israel's government approved late Sunday night an easing of coronavirus restrictions in light of its gradual push to open the country up, in addition to a budget of NIS 6 million to help Israelis return from abroad, according to a government press release. 
Some of the new protocols include opening up open-air fitness facilities commonly seen in parks around Israel, which will be under the auspices of the municipal authorities to ensure the health of users and sterilization of equipment. This new protocol does not include amusement parks located within a public area or park. 
In addition, exemptions will be given on wearing a marks if undergoing psychiatric treatment without the two meter distancing requirement. Restrictions on the activities of businesses and shops during Ramadan will be localized and only in Muslim-majority areas of the country. 
Israelis returning from abroad will be allowed to self-isolate for 14 days in their homes, provided that the returnee can properly maintain quarantine (i.e. studio apartment, or separate housing unit). Those returning from abroad will also be forbidden from taking public transportation to arrive at their residences, except for taxis and in accordance with social distancing and face-masking wearing rules. 
Any returnees not abiding by these rules may be fined or required to quarantine in a hotel. 
A person who has improved the isolation duty or traveled by public transport will be fined and required to complete the isolation in a hotel.


