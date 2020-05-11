Israel loosens coronavirus rules on returning travelers, reopens parks

Some of the new protocols include opening up open-air fitness facilities commonly seen in parks around Israel, which will be under the auspices of the municipal authorities to ensure the health of users and sterilization of equipment. This new protocol does not include amusement parks located within a public area or park.

In addition, exemptions will be given on wearing a marks if undergoing psychiatric treatment without the two meter distancing requirement. Restrictions on the activities of businesses and shops during Ramadan will be localized and only in Muslim-majority areas of the country.

Israelis returning from abroad will be allowed to self-isolate for 14 days in their homes, provided that the returnee can properly maintain quarantine (i.e. studio apartment, or separate housing unit). Those returning from abroad will also be forbidden from taking public transportation to arrive at their residences, except for taxis and in accordance with social distancing and face-masking wearing rules.

Any returnees not abiding by these rules may be fined or required to quarantine in a hotel.

