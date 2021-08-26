The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel makes additional Gaza gestures ahead of Bennett-Biden meeting

Israel expanded the flow of goods through Gaza border crossings as PM Bennett is set to meet with US President Biden.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
AUGUST 26, 2021 12:25
A PALESTINIAN POLICE officer gestures as he stands next to a truck carrying clothes for export at the Kerem Shalom crossing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Monday. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
A PALESTINIAN POLICE officer gestures as he stands next to a truck carrying clothes for export at the Kerem Shalom crossing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Monday.
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
Israel late Wednesday night made additional humanitarian gestures to Gaza ahead of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's first meeting on Thursday with US President Joe Biden.
"Following a security assessment and approved by the political echelon, it has been decided to expand the entry of goods and equipment for international civilian projects in the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom Crossing," the Office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced.
During the 11-day Gaza war in May, known as Operation Guardian of the Walls, Israel had closed its two crossings into Gaza, the commercial one at Kerem Shalom and the pedestrian one at Erez.
In the aftermath of the war Israel only partially restored the movement of goods and people. Each easing of passage at the crossings has been tied to periods of sustained calm. 
However, this is the second time in two weeks that it has expanded the services at the crossings irrespective of whether or not Hamas has engaged in violence.
A truck carrying cattle arrives at Kerem Shalom crossing after it was reopened by Israel, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip October 21, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)A truck carrying cattle arrives at Kerem Shalom crossing after it was reopened by Israel, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip October 21, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
On Wednesday, Palestinians rioted along Israel's southern border with Gaza. Hours later, COGAT announced the easing of restrictions at Kerem Shalom.
"The import of new vehicles to the Gaza Strip will be approved and the gold trade between Gaza and Judea and Samaria will be resumed," COGAT said.
"Moreover, the quota of Gazan merchants passing through the Erez Crossing will be increased by another 1,000. The permits will be issued only to those who are already vaccinated against or have recovered from COVID-19," it added.
Two weeks ago, Israel renewed entry permits for 1,000 Gazan merchants and 350 senior Gazan businesspeople. It resumed the export of goods from Gaza into Israel. In addition, goods relating to the transportation and communications sector as well as for water and sewage projects were allowed into Gaza.
There are only three crossings into Gaza, two from Israel and one from Egypt at Rafah. This week Egypt closed the crossing, although it has reopened it briefly through Saturday to allow for Palestinians in Egypt to return home.
Reuters contributed to this report.


