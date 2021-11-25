Israel marks Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

A number of projects are taking place across Israel on Thursday, November 25, for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, raising awareness for the victims of domestic violence, 20 of whom are murdered on average each year.

Worldwide, nearly 1 in 3 women have been abused in their lifetime. In times of crises, the numbers rise, as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic and recent humanitarian crises, conflicts and climate disasters, the UN said ahead of Thursday. Additionally, a new report from UN Women, based on data from 13 countries gathered since the pandemic, shows that 2 in 3 women reported that they, or a woman they know, experienced some form of violence and only 1 in 10 women said that victims would go to the police for help.

Here's what's happening in Israel to mark the day:

KKL-JNF turn the forest red:

The Ben Shemesh Forest has been lit up with the color red as part of the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund’s "Planted in the Heart" ceremony.

The ceremony was held near the city of Modi'in in cooperation with the women's organizations Naamat, WIZO, Emuna and the Histadrut.

KKL-JNF lights up the Ben Shemen Forest with the color red, marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (credit: KKL-JNF)

Speaking at the ceremony was Liron Dror, a survivor of domestic abuse at the hands of her former husband, Barak Ben Ami. Although Dror and her daughter survived the attack, her 10-month-old baby did not.

"The doctors were able to save me and my daughter, but my baby did not make it," she said. "She was murdered when she was only 10 months old by someone she called dad. I call him a monster."

At the end of the ceremony, red beams of light were shot up into the air in memory of all the women lost to domestic violence in the last year.

"We chose to give these brave women a tree, marking each and every one of them. They left our world in a tragic way, during the process of planting roots and growing their branches. This type of violence is the most horrible, unfair, criminal and heinous violence there. It must end," said KKL-JNF chairman Avraham Duvdevani during the ceremony.

The Bat Melech Shelter for Women in Distress:

President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal visited the Bat Melech shelter for Women in Distress on Wednesday, in honor of the day. Also joining them were Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Minister Meir Cohen, MK Keren Barak and MK Meirav Ben-Ari, the chairwoman of the Lobby for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in the Knesset.

Bat Melech is an NGO founded to provide physical shelter, protection, mental health support, and legal assistance for religious and Haredi women suffering from physical and emotional abuse by their husbands, who find themselves in life-threatening situations. The president and his wife spoke to several women and children in the shelter in order to hear about their lives and their stories.

A woman identified only as L., from northern Israel, shared her experiences, saying "It's the violent men who need to go to a shelter, not us. But thanks to the shelter, last month I received my get (religious divorce)."

S., a young woman and mother of two, described her experiences at a court hearing in which she tried to get a restraining order against her violent ex-husband. "The judge said he didn't believe me and belittled me," she said. "My ex laughed in the hall and I was too scared to speak. I didn't come to the shelter of my own accord, social services and the police directed me here because my life's in danger. How can people say they don't believe me?"

President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog visit the Bat Melech shelter for women in distress (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

Michal Herzog thanked the women for their time and for sharing their stories calling them true heroines, and wishing them success in their future journeys.

Taking to the streets:

In honor of the day, and in protest of recent events in Israeli society including an IDF officer photographing female soldiers without their knowledge, female prison guards being pimped out to prisoners and more, a protest will be held in Tel Aviv on Thursday evening.

The march will start at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening, and will end at Habima Square at 8 p.m., and was organized in coordination with Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai.

La'Isha takes a stand:

Israel's largest magazine for women, La'Isha, has replaced their cover with a black background, with nothing printed on it besides the number for a domestic help hotline. The State of Israel's official Twitter account shared the image, and reported that there has been a 500% increase in calls from women since the issue was published.

"To all the women who continue to suffer at the hands of violent partners or family members, just know that we see you & believe you," they tweeted.