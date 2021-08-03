The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel may place US under severe travel warning

The US, Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria might be placed under severe travel warnings starting from Friday.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
AUGUST 3, 2021 11:59
An American Airlines Airbus A321-200 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, US March 28, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)
An American Airlines Airbus A321-200 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, US March 28, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)
The US, Italy, Greece and Bulgaria might be placed under severe travel warning starting from Friday.
If the decision is approved, all travelers entering Israel from these countries will need to quarantine for a minimum of seven days, including those who are vaccinated or recovered.
The recommendation by the Health Ministry is set to go up for a vote before the Knesset Labor, Welfare and Health Committee on Tuesday afternoon. 
The list of countries under severe travel warning - or colored orange - currently includes Cambodia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Fiji, Georgia, Great Britain, Guatemala, Honduras, Kenya, Liberia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Seychelles, Turkey, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
According to the recommendation, Costa Rica, Seychelles and Uganda are going to be removed from the list.
Israelis are allowed to travel to orange countries, but they need to quarantine when they return – for 14 days, which can be shortened to seven with two negative PCR tests.
The countries considered the highest level of risk – or red – are placed under travel ban.
Israelis are prohibited from visiting those countries unless they obtain permission from the governmental Exceptions Committee.
The list currently includes Argentina, Belarus, Brazil, Cyprus, Georgia, Great Britain, India, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Russia, Spain, South Africa, Turkey and Uzbekistan.
This is a developing story.



