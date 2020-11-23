The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel named best country in world for women entrepreneurs

"We have seen the staggering extent of the disparity women in business face. But unlike any other economic downturn, Covid-19 has also paved the way for considerable progress."

By EVE YOUNG  
NOVEMBER 23, 2020 22:42
A woman walks near high-rise buildings in the high-tech business area of Tel Aviv (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
A woman walks near high-rise buildings in the high-tech business area of Tel Aviv
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Israel was named the best country in the world for women entrepreneurs in the 2020 Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs (MIWE). The MIWE report findings highlighted the need for gender-specific policy to support women in business and made an initial analysis of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on women in the workforce.
The MIWE report found that Israel, the top performing country, is "a prime example of gender-specific support mechanisms having swift and significant results." Israel was in fourth place in 2019, and its recent success was "driven by a focussed institutional backing for SMEs (Small and medium-sized enterprises)" and a concerted effort to double the number of female entrepreneurs, said the report.
The report also said that Israeli women are more driven (by 2.3% on average) than Israeli men to pursue business opportunities and gain independence and economic self-reliance.
The coronavirus pandemic has impacted businesses all over the world, and women have been disproportionately impacted, according to the MIWE. Some 87% of women business owners said that they have been impacted adversely, according to the report.
The MIWE found that while the pandemic has presented significant challenges to women in business, it has also highlighted the successes of women leaders. Female Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern and Sanna Marin as well as Chancellor Angela Merkel have had visible and significant success leading during the pandemic.
These women have "have presided over some of the most successful efforts in containing Covid-19 while instilling order, assurance, trust and calm," said MIWE.
The disproportionate damage done to women in the workforce can be seen in Israel in unemployment rates, according to the report. Despite nearly equal numbers of men and women in Israel's workforce, 56% of the newly unemployed during the pandemic were women.
"We have seen the staggering extent of the disparity women in business face. But unlike any other economic downturn, Covid-19 has also paved the way for considerable progress, and we have seen what we can be achieved when priority is given," said Vice President of Global Consumer Products and Financial Inclusion Sue Kelsey.
"However, are we brave enough to seize the opportunity, to listen to the data outlined in MIWE 2020 and act accordingly? Or we will cling on to a failed system, and allow the pandemic to shave off progress to date? These are critical questions decisions makers need to have at the fore as they plan their road to economic recovery,” Kelsey went on to say.
The MIWE also reported that women in business are successfully adapting to new circumstances despite "extensive barriers to success."
This disproportionate impact on women is partially due to overrepresentation of women in the hardest hit sectors, the digital gender gap that is particularly impactful as the pandemic increased virtual activity and childcare responsibilities that were also intensified by the pandemic.
The MIWE draws on data from organizations like the OECD  and the International Labor Organization to highlight the socio-economic contributions of women entrepreneurs across the world, which the MIWE says are vast.



Tags Israel women entrepreneurship in israel Entrepreneur
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gantz's Submarine Affair probe just the tip of the iceberg By JPOST EDITORIAL
The two sides of Israel - in space and on the ground By DAVID BRINN
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu only knows how to destroy democracy By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Christiane Amanpour, Jeremy Corbyn's ill-deserved reprieves – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah
4 Israel demands Amanpour apologize for comparing Kristallnacht and Trump
Christiane Amanpour poses on the red carpet at the 2019 Variety's Power of Women event in New York, US, April 5, 2019.
5 BioNTech CEO: Our coronavirus vaccine can end the pandemic
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by