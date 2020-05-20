The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel not ready for second wave of coronavirus - NSC advisor

'There are no critical tools that allow us to manage the plague safely, and to prevent a new outbreak'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 20, 2020 12:20
A Tel Aviv pub re-opens after nearly two months of being closed during the Coronavirus outbreak (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
A Tel Aviv pub re-opens after nearly two months of being closed during the Coronavirus outbreak
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Israel is not prepared for a second wave of the novel coronavirus, warned Professor Eli Waxman, chairman of a committee of expert advisors to the National Security Council concerning the coronavirus outbreak, on Wednesday, according to KAN Reshet Bet radio.
Waxman stressed that the exit plan to the coronavirus lockdown did follow the committee's recommendations, but he still found the plan troubling.
"There are no critical tools that allow us to manage the plague safely, and to prevent a new outbreak," warned Waxman.
During a closed discussion on Tuesday, Waxman reportedly said that the exit from the lockdown was occurring quicker than was recommended due to pressure from various sources, according to KAN.
The committee recommended locating those who came in contact with coronavirus patients within 48 hours, but during the crisis locating these people took seven to 10 days. The chairman of the committee criticized the Health Ministry for the delay and said that another body should be in charge of locating those who had come into contact with coronavirus patients.
Waxman added that some ministers and professional officials in the Health Ministry had pushed for trying to achieve herd immunity, but the committee acted to shelf that idea.
On Wednesday, synagogues, beaches and museums were opened to the public. Some restrictions on public transport were also lifted during peak hours.


