Israel one of eight countries to be on UK's travel 'green list'

Eight countries, including the US, Iceland and Malta, have also been mooted as countries for inclusion on the list.

Research was conducted by Robert Boyle, former strategy chief at British Airways and its owner IAG, and could lead to the opening of Britain's skies as planned on May 17.

The UK has been under coronavirus lockdown since the first week of January and the government recently imposed a £5000 fine on anyone planning to fly abroad without good reason.

“The surest case for green must be Gibraltar. It has essentially zero cases of any type and the population is fully vaccinated,” said Boyle's research, according to UK daily The Telegraph.

“Israel must be the next most likely. Again, it has vaccinated close to its entire population and case numbers are below even last year’s threshold.”

Visitors from countries on the green list will allowed to enter the UK without having to quarantine.

