Israel Police clash with Palestinians on Temple Mount

Hamas has insisted that agreements were made concerning Jerusalem in the ceasefire, despite Israeli officials denying that any such agreements were made.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MAY 21, 2021 14:56
People wave Palestinian flags during Eid al-Fitr prayers, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Israel Police clashed with Palestinians on the Temple Mount on Friday afternoon, firing tear gas and rubber bullets, according to Palestinian media.
A live stream from the complex showed Palestinians surrounding police and then police firing tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse them. Paramedics were seen operating at the scene.
 

Israel Police stated that a riot broke out on the Temple Mount with hundreds of youth who threw stones and Molotov cocktails at police officers. Jerusalem District police commander Doron Turgeman ordered police to enter the Temple Mount and handle the rioters near the police station, while allowing those not involved to leave the Temple Mount.
Palestinian media reported that 15 Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets and shrapnel from stun grenades.
Earlier on Friday, tens of thousands of Palestinians gathered on the Temple Mount to celebrate what Hamas is calling a victory over Israel, after a ceasefire was implemented on Thursday night after 11 days of fighting between Gaza and Israel.
Hamas has insisted that Jerusalem is a red line and that agreements were made concerning Jerusalem in the ceasefire, despite Israeli officials denying that any such agreements were made.
Clashes were also reported in Hebron, Nablus and additional locations in Jerusalem and the West Bank.
Earlier on Friday morning, clashes broke out near the Damascus Gate, with video showing Israeli security forces firing tear gas in the area.
Fireworks, singing, and parades down the streets of Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem could be seen in footage shared on social media, accompanied with the hashtag #Palestine_Victorious.
On the Temple Mount, thousands of Palestinians launched fireworks and waved Palestinian flags. Video showing crowds entering the complex showed Palestinians chanting and throwing objects at Israeli police who stood along the side.
Jerusalem District Police increased its forces in the city, with a focus on east Jerusalem, due to concerns of riots. Border Police were stationed by a number of neighborhoods, including Silwan and Issawiya, where they checked all vehicles entering and exiting the neighborhoods.
Last week, on Jerusalem Day, riots broke out on the Temple Mount amid tensions surrounding Al-Aqsa and planned evictions in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. As tensions built, Hamas fired a barrage of rockets towards Jerusalem, sparking Operation Guardian of the Walls, which the Palestinians referred to as Sword of Jerusalem. After 11 days of fighting, Israel and Gaza reached a ceasefire overnight Thursday through Egyptian mediation.
This is a developing story.


