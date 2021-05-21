Israel Police clash with Palestinians on Temple Mount

A live stream from the complex showed Palestinians surrounding police and then police firing tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse them. Paramedics were seen operating at the scene.

Israel Police stated that a riot broke out on the Temple Mount with hundreds of youth who threw stones and Molotov cocktails at police officers. Jerusalem District police commander Doron Turgeman ordered police to enter the Temple Mount and handle the rioters near the police station, while allowing those not involved to leave the Temple Mount.Palestinian media reported that 15 Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets and shrapnel from stun grenades.

Earlier on Friday morning, clashes broke out near the Damascus Gate, with video showing Israeli security forces firing tear gas in the area.

Fireworks, singing, and parades down the streets of Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem could be seen in footage shared on social media, accompanied with the hashtag #Palestine_Victorious.

On the Temple Mount, thousands of Palestinians launched fireworks and waved Palestinian flags. Video showing crowds entering the complex showed Palestinians chanting and throwing objects at Israeli police who stood along the side.

Last week, on Jerusalem District Police increased its forces in the city, with a focus on east Jerusalem, due to concerns of riots. Border Police were stationed by a number of neighborhoods, including Silwan and Issawiya, where they checked all vehicles entering and exiting the neighborhoods.Last week, on Jerusalem Day , riots broke out on the Temple Mount amid tensions surrounding Al-Aqsa and planned evictions in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. As tensions built, Hamas fired a barrage of rockets towards Jerusalem, sparking Operation Guardian of the Walls, which the Palestinians referred to as Sword of Jerusalem. After 11 days of fighting, Israel and Gaza reached a ceasefire overnight Thursday through Egyptian mediation.

Hamas has insisted that Jerusalem is a red line and that agreements were made concerning Jerusalem in the ceasefire, despite Israeli officials denying that any such agreements were made.Clashes were also reported in Hebron, Nablus and additional locations in Jerusalem and the West Bank.