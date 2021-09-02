Israel Police open probe against senior justice system official - report

Israel Police have opened a covert investigation into a complaint received against a senior official in the justice system , Israeli media reported on Thursday night.

While considered still in its infancy, the police probe, which is under a gag order, is investigating an offense "so serious that it carries implications beyond the suspect himself, to the point of endangering life," a source told Maariv.

According to N12, the highly sensitive nature of the complaint means it is handled by the most senior officials within law enforcement.

The complaint reveals information on serious offenses, punishable by a lengthy prison term, N12 reported.

The complainants' lawyer, Chur Uriel Nizri, gave a statement saying this case should "disturb the sleep of all parties in the legal system and of every citizen."

"We, the Justice system, lawyers and attorneys, have failed," the lawyer added.

It is not yet possible to report the identity of those involved nor the type of offense.