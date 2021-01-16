Israel police rescues kidnapped dog of famous Israeli actor

Israel police rescued the dog of the famous Israeli actor Shlomo Vishinsky after it was apparently kidnapped by a man in his 50s, who was later arrested, Ynet reported on Friday.

Vishinsky's dog was originally procured from the IDF as a retired service dog, in recognition of the service of his son Lior, who was killed during a military operation near Rafah, the Gaza Strip, by Hamas terrorists.

The police rescued his Vishinsky's dog Lisa less than 24 hours after she was kidnapped, according to Ynet.

"Police officers began, upon receiving the report, to carry out various investigative actions and scans to locate the dog, and indeed the police recently located the dog in the city," the police spokesperson told Ynet.

Following the initial report by Ynet, thousands of people via social media offered to help find Vishinsky's dog, along with hundreds of inquiries regarding assistance.

After having his dog returned, Vishinsky thanked everyone for their concern in a statement.